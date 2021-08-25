Headteacher risks jail for not shutting illegal Islamic school

Nadia Ali, 40, is accused of carrying on running an unregistered private institute.

By: Eastern Eye

A MUSLIM headteacher is facing imprisonment after she reportedly continued to run an illegal Islamic school, defying a previous court order for her to halt operations, a report said.

Nadia Ali, 40, is accused of carrying on running the unregistered private institute after she was initially convicted in 2019 of the offence, according to a MailOnline report.

She was convicted alongside her father Arshad Ali, 74, and the pair received non-custodial sentences. The prosecution was the first of its kind when it was initially brought to court two years ago.

Ali denied the institute was a fulltime school as it only offered 18 hours of education per week.

The Ambassadors High School, in Streatham in south London, allegedly charged annual fees up of £4,500, with around 45 children being taught there.

At the time of the first conviction, magistrates heard that the school failed to “promote fundamental British values” or carry out proper background checks on teachers.

Later, Ali told the BBC: “I have been teaching for 15 years, and I have seen how children need a different approach, and that’s what we are trying to do at Ambassadors.

“This is why I believe in what we’re trying to do because we’ve seen a lot of results with our children. They’re happy learners.”

She added that she planned to continue operating and would apply for registration.

Despite the conviction, Ali apparently continued to run the school between September 2019 and March 2020. She was only discovered when inspectors revealed classes were still being held in the premises.

Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram warned Ali she could now be jailed for continuing to operate the school since her first prosecution.

District judge Ikram said: “In defiance of your previous conviction, you gave an interview in which you said you intended to carry on. I find that very serious, and contemptuous. I have already indicated what I’m thinking on sentencing you.”

Ali admitted breaching regulation provisions contrary to the Education and Skills Act 2008. She remains on bail ahead of sentencing on a date to be fixed.