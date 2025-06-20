Stephen Fry slams JK Rowling’s “mocking” tone on trans issues, calls her 'radicalised'

Stephen Fry has spoken out against JK Rowling’s stance on trans issues, saying the author has become “radicalised” and calling her views “cruel” and “mocking”. This is, in fact, a significant shift from Fry, who had previously refused to take sides in the heated debate surrounding Rowling’s statements on gender identity.

In a recent interview, the 66-year-old British actor, author and longtime LGBTQ+ advocate said Rowling’s repeated comments had crossed a line. “She has been radicalised, I fear, perhaps by TERFs, but also by the sheer backlash she’s faced,” he said. “I’m afraid she seems to be a lost cause for us.”

Fry says Rowling’s tone has changed for the worse

Fry, who famously narrated all seven Harry Potter audiobooks, said he once enjoyed Rowling’s company and admired her wit, but feels her recent behaviour is no longer something he can overlook. “She says things that are inflammatory, contemptuous, and mocking,” he said. “It’s a terribly distressing time for trans people, and her words only make it worse.”

He added that while public debate is important, Rowling’s rhetoric has contributed to a toxic atmosphere. “There’s bullying, violence, and suicide in the trans community,” he said. “It’s not the time for smugness or cigar selfies on yachts.” This was in reference to Rowling’s post celebrating a recent UK Supreme Court ruling that defined women by biological sex, something LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall called “deeply worrying” for trans people.

Fry also reflected on the damage done by shouting on both sides of the issue: “Screaming ‘transphobe’ at anyone who doesn’t agree with every detail doesn’t help either. You have to let people love you.”

Cast and colleagues have also distanced themselves from Rowling

Fry now joins Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in publicly rejecting Rowling’s stance. All three actors have declared support for trans rights in recent years. By contrast, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, has remained neutral, choosing instead to focus on Rowling’s legacy as a writer.

This growing divide among those closest to the Harry Potter universe shows how Rowling’s position has shifted the conversation from literary legacy to personal ethics and how even long-time allies like Fry are no longer staying silent.