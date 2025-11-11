Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Kris Jenner’s Bond-style 70th birthday at Jeff Bezos’s mansion

Highlights

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed up at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party on Saturday night. The theme was James Bond and the party was at Bezos’s mansion up in Beverly Hills. They came in together, Meghan in a black dress, floor-length, slit on the side with Gold earrings, heels and a small clutch. Harry was in a tux, bow tie and poppy pinned on for Remembrance. They looked comfortable, smiling as they joined the crowd. A guest told People the couple “looked happy” and that Meghan “fitted the theme perfectly.”

Inside Kris Jenner’s massive party

Kris made her entrance in a red strapless gown and long black gloves. Total movie-star energy, with everyone turning to look as she walked in. Her daughters matched the glamour, Kim in purple, Kendall in red, Kylie in black lace.

However, it got loud and neighbours called the police around midnight. TMZ said officers issued a noise warning and later came back because large fake hedges were blocking the street. These were removed before guests left.





Meghan Markle’s Hollywood return

The timing is interesting. Meghan is back in front of the camera. She is filming Close Personal Friends for Amazon MGM Studios, with Lily Collins and Brie Larson. Just weeks ago, she sent the Kardashian-Jenner family a gift box from her lifestyle brand As Ever and Kris posted it on Instagram, thanking her with heart emojis.





What’s next for the Sussexes

Harry and Meghan popped up again the same weekend at the Baby2Baby Gala, chatting with Serena Williams for a while. They’ve been around more lately, not trying to make headlines, just showing up. Harry is still working on Invictus projects. For now, they seem settled and doing their own thing.