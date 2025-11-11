Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Kris Jenner’s Bond-style 70th birthday at Jeff Bezos’s mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Kris Jenner’s Bond-style 70th birthday party.

harry & meghan

Meghan Markle in a sleek black gown arriving with Prince Harry for Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday in Beverly Hills

X/@popculturegate
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 11, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Harry and Meghan showed up at Kris Jenner’s 70th in Beverly Hills.
  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez had people over at their place for it.
  • Bond theme, tuxedos everywhere, loud music and too many famous faces to count.
  • A-list crowd, from Adele to Oprah.
  • Police called after noise complaints.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed up at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party on Saturday night. The theme was James Bond and the party was at Bezos’s mansion up in Beverly Hills. They came in together, Meghan in a black dress, floor-length, slit on the side with Gold earrings, heels and a small clutch. Harry was in a tux, bow tie and poppy pinned on for Remembrance. They looked comfortable, smiling as they joined the crowd. A guest told People the couple “looked happy” and that Meghan “fitted the theme perfectly.”

harry & meghan Meghan Markle in a sleek black gown arriving with Prince Harry for Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday in Beverly Hills X/@popculturegate


Inside Kris Jenner’s massive party

This was no small gathering. Kris Jenner’s birthday bash pulled in just about everyone from LA’s top circle. The guest list was wild: Oprah, Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg, even a few tech billionaires. A mix you don’t see in one room too often.


Kris made her entrance in a red strapless gown and long black gloves. Total movie-star energy, with everyone turning to look as she walked in. Her daughters matched the glamour, Kim in purple, Kendall in red, Kylie in black lace.

However, it got loud and neighbours called the police around midnight. TMZ said officers issued a noise warning and later came back because large fake hedges were blocking the street. These were removed before guests left.


Meghan Markle’s Hollywood return

The timing is interesting. Meghan is back in front of the camera. She is filming Close Personal Friends for Amazon MGM Studios, with Lily Collins and Brie Larson. Just weeks ago, she sent the Kardashian-Jenner family a gift box from her lifestyle brand As Ever and Kris posted it on Instagram, thanking her with heart emojis.


What’s next for the Sussexes

Harry and Meghan popped up again the same weekend at the Baby2Baby Gala, chatting with Serena Williams for a while. They’ve been around more lately, not trying to make headlines, just showing up. Harry is still working on Invictus projects. For now, they seem settled and doing their own thing.

kris jennerbritish royalsbirthday partyjeff bezosprince harry and meghan markle

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actor said her current appearance is not new but rather a return to her natural shape

Getty Images

Tamannaah Bhatia on Ozempic rumours: ‘My tummy was coming out, but my curves are here to stay’

Highlights:

  • Actor denies claims of using weight-loss drug Ozempic amid talk of physical transformation
  • Says her current body type is natural and similar to how she looked in her 20s
  • Adds that women’s bodies constantly change and she doesn’t aspire to global beauty ideals

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has responded to speculation about her recent weight loss, denying rumours that she used Ozempic, a diabetes drug popular for rapid weight reduction.

In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar India, the actor said her current appearance is not new but rather a return to her natural shape. “I have been in front of the camera since the age of 15, so there is nothing to hide. Till my late 20s, I was a slender body type. That was always my body,” she said.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us