Harris Dickinson becomes first male face of Hailey Bieber’s Rhode in Glazing Mist campaign

Rhode, Hailey Bieber’s rapidly growing skincare label, has chosen Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson as the face of its new product, the Glazing Mist. Known for his understated performances and growing fashion presence, Dickinson is the first male model to front a campaign for the brand. The new mist, priced at £24 (₹2,520), goes live on 24 June exclusively at rhodeskin.com.

A surprising choice that feels just right

The campaign, shot in stark black-and-white, features close-up visuals of Dickinson misting his face with the Glazing Mist, designed to refresh skin and deliver a natural glow. With ingredients like ectoin, ceramides, and magnolia extract, the formula offers both hydration and barrier support. It has also earned a stamp of approval from the National Eczema Association.





Hailey Bieber explained her choice simply: she watched Babygirl, loved Dickinson’s performance, and sensed he could bring the kind of quiet edge she wanted. “I didn’t want it to feel too ‘on-the-nose’ with the film,” she said. “It had to be chic and sporty.” The internet, however, couldn’t resist the connection to Dickinson’s now-infamous milk scene in the film, and fans were quick to point out how the dewy mist echoed that very vibe.

Rhode expands, without changing its DNA

Since its 2022 launch, Rhode has stood out for sleek, limited product drops and a focused digital presence. Its recent £790 million (₹82,950 crore) acquisition by e.l.f. Beauty has only amplified interest in where the brand goes next. While introducing a male face might suggest a shift, Bieber was clear: this isn’t about launching a men’s line but widening the brand’s appeal. “I want everyone to see themselves in Rhode,” she said.





Dickinson’s inclusion reflects a subtle repositioning. Best known for roles in Beach Rats, Triangle of Sadness, and now Babygirl, he has also been a regular in fashion, working with Dior and Loewe.

With this campaign, Rhode continues to evolve clearly, without losing the minimalist identity that made it stand out in the first place.