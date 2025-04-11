Harmanpreet to lead India in ODI tri-series

Skip to content
Harmanpreet Kaur

By Eastern EyeApr 11, 2025
STAR batter Harmanpreet Kaur returned as India women’s team captain for the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka starting later this month after she was rested for the home series against Ireland in January.

The BCCI women’s selection committee picked a 15-member squad with Smriti Mandhana as Harmanpreet’s deputy for the April 27 to May 11 tournament, which will also involve South Africa besides hosts Sri Lanka. India will face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on April 27.

The teams will play four matches each in the double roundrobin league event. The top two teams will qualify for the final which will be played on May 11.

All the matches will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Pacers Renuka Singh Thakur and Titas Sadhu have been injured and were not considered for selection, the BCCI said in a release.

The squad also includes uncapped players Kashvee Gautam, Sree Charani and Shuchi Upadhyay.

Harmanpreet was rested for the three-match ODI series (January 10- 15) against visitors Ireland, which India had won 3-0. Mandhana had led the side then with Deepti Sharma as her deputy.

Harmanpreet injured her knee during the home series against the West Indies in December 2024, forcing her to sit out of the last two T20Is before returning to play three ODIs.

Previously, the 35-yearold had sustained a neck injury during the match against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup in October 2024.

However, the righthander has led Mumbai Indians to the Women’s Premier League title last month.

India’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Tejal Hasabnis, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay.

Virat Kohli's Landmark Achievement: 1,000 IPL Boundaries

Virat Kohli’s golden run continues

Getty

Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first-ever player to smash 1000 IPL boundaries

Virat Kohli continues to engrave his name deeper into Indian Premier League (IPL) folklore, achieving yet another remarkable milestone. During the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Kohli became the first-ever player in IPL history to hit 1000 boundaries.

Already the highest run-scorer in IPL history, Kohli added another landmark to his illustrious career with this record. The star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter crossed the 8000-run mark earlier in the season, reaffirming his status as one of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh leads the race for most half-centuries

Getty

IPL 2025: Top 5 players with the most 50's so far

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing, and fans have been treated to some breathtaking batting displays. While centuries often steal the headlines, it's the consistent flow of half-centuries that truly keeps a side’s momentum alive. This season, a handful of batters have been remarkably consistent, hammering opposition attacks and entertaining crowds across the country.

Let’s take a look at the top five players with the most fifties so far – the true run-machines of IPL 2025!

Sai-Sudharsan-ipl

Sudharsan hit 82 off 53 balls to help Gujarat post 217-6 after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Getty Images

Sudharsan leads Gujarat to big win over Rajasthan, top IPL table

SAI SUDHARSAN scored his third half-century of the season as Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs on Wednesday to go top of the IPL table.

Sudharsan hit 82 off 53 balls to help Gujarat post 217-6 after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Priyansh Arya

Young rising star- Priyansh Arya

Getty

IPL 2025: Top 5 uncapped players to hit centuries

Over the years, the IPL has provided a stage for emerging cricketers to announce themselves with spectacular performances. Scoring a century while still uncapped is a remarkable feat, showcasing immense potential before stepping onto the international stage. Here, we look at the top five uncapped players who scored centuries in the IPL, with the list starting from the most recent.

1. Priyansh Arya – 103 (2025)

Priyansh Arya- PBKSGetty

rcb-getty

Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after his team's win in the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bengaluru edge Mumbai in close IPL match as Bumrah returns from injury

ROYAL Challengers Bengaluru held off a late charge from Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya to register a 12-run win on Monday in the IPL, handing Mumbai their fourth loss in five matches and marking Jasprit Bumrah’s return to action.

Bumrah featured in the XI after recovering from a back injury that had kept him out since the final day of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney three months ago.

