Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 322,512
Total Cases 27,729,247
Today's Fatalities 3,617
Today's Cases 173,790
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 322,512
Total Cases 27,729,247
Today's Fatalities 3,617
Today's Cases 173,790

Entertainment

Hanu-Man: Prasanth Varma announces the first Telugu superhero film

Hanu-Man poster (Photo from Prasanth Varma’s Twitter)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Telugu film industry is one of the most celebrated film industries in India. After the Baahubali franchise, audiences across the world look forward to Telugu films.

Now today, the first Telugu superhero film has been announced. Titled Hanu-Man, the movie will be directed by Prasanth Varma.

Prasanth, who celebrates his 32nd birthday today, took to Twitter to announce the film. He tweeted, @Have you watched the Glimpse of A New Cinematic Universe #PV4 HANU-MAN! ICYMI, Check it out here! http://youtu.be/bINc3TvmtKw The First Original Superhero Film in Telugu! #HanuManTheFilm #HanuMan #HBDPrasanthVarma.”

Well, the announcement video of the film is damn good and it is a treat for your eyes. Now, we wait to know which actor will be roped in to play the lead role in the film.

Prasanth has earlier directed films like Awe, Kalki, Zombie Reddy, and That Is Mahalakshmi. His debut directorial Awe had won two National Awards, Best Special Effects, and Best Make-up.

Talking about That Is Mahalakshmi, the movie is the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Queen. It stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role and it is ready for a release from the past few years, but it is yet to see the light of the day.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh team up for a music video titled Baarish Ban Jaana
FILM
Tamannaah Bhatia on stepping into Tabu’s shoes for Andhadhun Telugu remake: I’m not worried about…
FILM
Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria on the cast of Heropanti 2
FILM
Jacqueline Fernandez: This phase of the pandemic has been heartbreaking
FILM
Shashank Khaitan eager to break his image with actioner Yoddha
FILM
ZEE5 acquires Keerthy Suresh’s Rang De for digital release
FILM
Yami Gautam’s focus is on content driven and experimental scripts
NEWS
Mona Singh set for TV comeback after five years
News
US aims to call in-person Quad meeting in autumn
News
Higher takeaway demand helps EG Group make profit in Q1
News
US president Biden to sign order to stop anti-Asian American bias
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive! Huma Qureshi on Maharani: It’s been one of those characters where you…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…
Tusshar Kapoor on completing 20 years in the industry, working…
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings