Website Logo
  • Monday, August 08, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Hampshire cops dump hate-crime ‘re-education’ programme after army veteran’s arrest for tweet explodes

PCC Donna Jones said she was ending the contract with the company which manages the programme.

Police officers patrol around in a city in England. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

By: Shubham Ghosh

A hate-crime awareness programme which gave alleged offenders an opportunity to avert persecution has been scrapped by a police chief after it came under fire following the arrest of an army veteran for ‘causing anxiety’ by retweeting a picture of a swastika made out of four Pride flags on social media, MailOnline reported.

Hampshire Constabulary was among three forces in the UK that ran the two-hour educational course for people accused of racist, sexist, misogynist and transphobic activities.

The scheme was funded out of the force’s Police and Crime Commissioner’s (PCC) budget.

But things went wrong when Darren Brady, the army veteran aged 51, was offered the course after he retweeted the meme that showed the four LGBT flags forming a swastika. He was told that he could avoid getting prosecuted if he participated in the session before they launched an investigation. He was later released without any action.

Donna Jones, Tory PCC, Hampshire, on Sunday (7) said that she decided to end the contract with the company that managed the programme as campaigners — including a cop who was also held during the incident — saying the move was a victory over ‘woke coppers’.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she said, “I inherited a restorative justice contract when I was elected into office last year and the restorative hate-crime awareness course was part of that.

“I have decided that this hate-crime awareness course will no longer be offered in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight by way of a community resolution option. The change needs to be planned properly but will take place in the coming weeks.

“In saying this, I want to be clear that when someone has been targeted and suffered violence or abuse because of their protected characteristics, and the incident reaches the evidential threshold for a hate crime, perpetrators can expect police action. This is vital.”

Brady slammed the Hampshire Police on charges of impeding his right to free speech after he was handcuffed on Friday (5) at his residence in Aldershot for retweeting the meme. Footage of his arrest became viral on social media and showed an officer who told the army veteran that his post had caused anxiety and been reported to higher officials.

Harry Miller, a former police officer who was also arrested after claiming that he had tried to stop Brady from getting detained, told MailOnline, “We welcome the intervention of the PCC but the police should never have been acting as judge and jury in the first place. The public don’t need re-educating by woke coppers who think it’s their job to be moral and political guardians.”

Miller, who won a Court of Appeal challenge last December over police guidance on ‘hate incidents’, said police visited the man 10 days ago and informed him that he could take the option of attending an £80 education course to avoid getting arrested and possibly charged with a criminal offence.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Short strolls after meals lower risk of diabetes and heart ailments
News
Fatally stabbed teen begged for help on busy London street as he was dying
News
58 per cent of 650 children strip-searched by Met Police between 2018 and 2020 are…
News
Doctors tell woman her huge legs are due to ‘obesity’– failed to diagnose her medical…
News
Hysterectomy to be telecast on TV for the first time
News
Third member of Cardiff family, woman, 20, dies from ‘poisoning’ in Bangladesh
News
Prosecuting women for ending their pregnancy will never be in the public interest,…
News
Outrage as nude photos of England sportswomen are leaked on social media
News
Mandeep Kaur’s death: Indian consulate in NYC expresses grief, extends assistance
News
UK’s increasing dependence on overseas hirings to meet healthcare needs raises concern
News
No hope of winning next election if inflation remains at elevated levels: Rishi…
News
Where’s Boris? UK’s PM on leave as economic crisis deepens
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘It’s like taking up 25 films at once’: Mahesh Babu…
Hampshire cops dump hate-crime ‘re-education’ programme after army veteran’s arrest…
Short strolls after meals lower risk of diabetes and heart…
Fatally stabbed teen begged for help on busy London street…
UK’s newest Hindu temple officially opens in Oldham
Boycotting movies doesn’t make sense: Akshay Kumar on hashtags against…