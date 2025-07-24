Hailey Bieber says childbirth nearly killed her, slams divorce rumours and reveals Justin is battling serious mental health struggles

Highlights:

• Hailey Bieber says she suffered postpartum haemorrhage and nearly died giving birth to her son Jack

• Doctors had to induce labour after she leaked amniotic fluid at 39 weeks

• She opened up about battling body dysmorphia and online hate during recovery

• Hailey addressed divorce rumours and praised Justin as an “extraordinary father” despite his ongoing mental health issues

Hailey Bieber has opened up about her traumatic childbirth experience, revealing that she nearly died during the delivery of her first child with Justin Bieber. Speaking to Vogue Italia, the model and RHODE founder recalled the terrifying moment she began to bleed uncontrollably after her son, Jack Blues Bieber, was born.

Doctors had induced labour during her 39th week after she started leaking amniotic fluid, a situation that quickly escalated. “I had complete faith in my doctor,” she said. “But I was bleeding a lot. And people die. That’s a thought that crosses your mind.”

The 28-year-old said the birth was the most physically painful thing she has ever endured, but her only focus was ensuring Jack was safe.

What caused Hailey Bieber’s emergency labour and postpartum bleeding?

Hailey explained that her labour didn’t go as expected. After her water started leaking prematurely, doctors used oxytocin to trigger contractions and a Foley balloon, a device inserted to widen the cervix to speed up the process.

While she was relieved to deliver a healthy 8-pound baby, things took a drastic turn afterward. She began haemorrhaging heavily, a condition known as postpartum haemorrhage, which can lead to severe complications or death if not treated immediately.

Despite the fear, she credited her medical team for saving her life and called the entire experience “deeply humbling.”

Did Hailey Bieber face body image issues after childbirth?

Postpartum recovery wasn’t just physical for Hailey. She revealed that she struggled with body dysmorphia, made worse by the constant scrutiny and hateful comments online.

“People kept saying we were getting divorced or that I looked awful after the baby,” she said. “It messes with your mind. You start believing some of it, even when you know it’s not true.”

Hailey said she often found herself doom-scrolling through tabloids looking for hurtful stories about her marriage, something she admits was self-destructive.

How is Justin Bieber coping with fatherhood and mental health?

Hailey praised Justin’s response to fatherhood, calling him a “natural” and “extraordinary father.” However, she also hinted at his ongoing struggles with mental health, saying he’s still navigating through a rough phase.

“He told me, ‘I’m living the life I’ve always dreamed of,’” she said. “But he’s also dealing with things that the public doesn’t see.”

Hailey dismissed reports that they are splitting or relocating due to stress. “People make up stories every two days. It’s exhausting,” she said, adding that living in Los Angeles has become difficult due to constant paparazzi intrusion.

Why Hailey Bieber is choosing to speak out now

Through it all, Hailey said she felt compelled to speak openly about motherhood, both the beauty and the brutality of it.

“So many women go through this quietly. I want to be honest about how hard it is,” she said. “Motherhood is amazing, but it’s also raw, painful, and terrifying. And that’s okay to say out loud.”





As she continues to raise her son and support her husband, Hailey said she’s more grounded than ever. “This is my real life,” she said. “Not the headlines. Not the rumours. Just this.”