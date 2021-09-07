Haberdashers’ Aske’s schools change name over link to slave trade

The schools took the decision after a review of their legacy. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

TWO private schools in Elstree, Hertfordshire are set to change their name because one of their 17th-century benefactors invested in the slave trade.

According to a report in The Times, Haberdashers’ Aske’s School for Girls and Haberdashers’ Aske’s Boys’ School, have removed the name of the merchant Robert Aske after a review of their legacy.

Aske invested £500 in the Royal African Company and between 1662 and 1731 the company transported approximately 212,000 slaves, of whom 44,000 died en route — about 3,000 per year. They also transported slaves to English colonies in North America.

Moreover, the schools’ motto “Serve and Obey”, which was inspired by Christian values to “serve the Lord and obey his will”, has also been dropped because of concern that it could be interpreted differently in the context of slavery, emancipation and equality. Now, it will be replaced by “Together, boundless”, as reported by The Times.

The former students of the schools include the actor Sacha Baron Cohen and the TV and radio host Vanessa Feltz.

Starting this term new branding and signs will be in place for the schools — Haberdashers’ Boys’ School and the Haberdashers’ Girls’ School — with the staff unanimously supporting the changes.