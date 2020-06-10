Gunjan Saxena on her biopic: I sincerely hope everyone will enjoy the movie

Yesterday, it was announced that Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will release on Netflix soon. The film was made for a theatrical release, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers have decided to release it directly on the OTT platform.

The movie is a biopic on Gunjan Saxena, the first woman IAF pilot who ventured into the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Today, Gunjan Saxena took to Instagram to talk about the biopic and how she hopes that everyone will enjoy it.

Saxena posted, “Very rarely have old memories flashed in front of me in such a sweet manner as was experienced after watching my montage with voice over of @janhvikapoor. I guess it is the time for culmination of an enriching journey which started with @sharansharma three years back. And what a journey it has been with Sharan. I have always admired his honesty, sincerity and a sensitive compassion while portraying my life on big screen.”

“Everybody at my age has a story to tell. Lucky few like me have Sharan and Janhvi to narrate my story. None of life journeys are a walk in park and mine was no different. But at times a one track mind on goal does help. During my tenure in IAF, whatever little I could achieve was with the help of men and women in blue uniform. I sincerely hope everyone will enjoy the movie not because it is my story but more so because of the honest work of Sharan and his team .. @sharansharma @janhvikapoor @dharmamovies @karanjohar #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix.”

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is produced by Karan Johar. This will be Janhvi’s second Netflix release. Earlier, she was seen in the anthology Ghost Stories which released on 1st January 2020.