Gujarati boy in London needs help to overcome rare disease

A four-year-old Gujarati boy in London needs a stem cell donor as he suffers from a rare disease.

Veer has been diagnosed with a very rare genetic disorder called Fanconi Anaemia. It is a rare inherited disease that mainly affects the bone marrow.

It results in decreased production of all types of blood cells. This is the most common inherited form of aplastic anemia.

People with this condition may have bone marrow failure, physical abnormalities, organ defects, and an increased risk of certain cancers.

Family members said Veer needs a stem cell transplant to overcome this illness. Unfortunately, there are not enough donors on the national or international registers.

“His condition has deteriorated quicker than we expected and he needs a stem cell transplant sooner than expected,” his parents said.

His family have been campaigning to raise awareness and increase stem cell donor registrations since 2018.

As he is of Indian heritage it is more difficult for him to find a matching stem cell donor. It is “critical that more people from a south Asian background sign up to register”, they said.

Veer’s plight highlights the importance of creating awareness about stem cell donation among south Asians in the UK.

His family has also set up Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to support their son’s appeal and influencers and celebrities are now associated with the campaign.

For more details-https://www.helpveernow.org/