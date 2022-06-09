Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 09, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Gujarat woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy – see viral wedding pictures

Kshama Bindu (Photo credit: Kshama Bindu/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kshama Bindu, who lives in Vadodara, Gujarat, married herself on June 8, in India’s first sologamy wedding.

The 24-year-old took to social media and shared pictures from her wedding and other ceremonies, where she is seen in the company of her family and friends.

Her posts garnered thousands of likes and comments. Social media users filled her comments section with congratulatory messages.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kshama Bindu (@kshamachy)

While the wedding was initially scheduled to take place on June 11, Bindu advanced it by two days to June 8.

She followed several rituals in what is considered to be the first recorded instance of sologamy in India.

The wedding ceremony alone went on for 40 minutes. Ms Bindu’s ceremony didn’t have a priest and entailed digitalised rituals that were conducted at her home in Gotri.

Speaking about her wedding, Bindu was quoted as saying, “I am very happy to finally be a married woman. Unlike other brides, I won’t have to leave my home after the wedding!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kshama Bindu (@kshamachy)

On Facebook, in a video message after the wedding, she has expressed gratitude for everyone’s support and encouragement, and also for giving her “more power for what I believed in”.

She was also ecstatic that so many people wanted to attend the wedding.

Bindu is currently working as a senior recruitment officer in a private company.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Believe it or not: Staring at your phone for too long can reduce your lifespan!
UK
John Lyon School hosts Indian High Commission officials
UK
Pharmacists and nurses at GP clinics will be allowed to issue sick notes soon to…
News
Average cost of filling up car in UK crosses £100 mark
UK
Campaigners launch court bid to prevent UK-Rwanda asylum flights
News
Age to buy cigarettes in England should rise every year, review says
News
Don’t know how they explain it to their conscience: Naseeruddin Shah on the…
News
UK economic growth will ‘grind to a halt’, warns British Chambers of Commerce
News
‘Representation matters,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she wishes ‘luck and love’ to Farhan…
PAKISTAN
Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan’s Karachi
News
China eyeing high-speed rail network in Bangladesh
News
Ireland, UK envoys meet Goa CM; seek quick conclusion to case of rape…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Believe it or not: Staring at your phone for too…
John Lyon School hosts Indian High Commission officials
Pharmacists and nurses at GP clinics will be allowed to…
Russo Brothers heap praises on Dhanush, say ‘he is fantastic…
Gujarat woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy – see…
Average cost of filling up car in UK crosses £100…