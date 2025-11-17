Skip to content
Hackers stole and sold hospital CCTV videos, Gujarat police say

The videos contained links directing viewers to Telegram channels selling longer footage. (Representational image: iStock)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraNov 17, 2025
HACKERS stole CCTV footage from a maternity hospital in India and sold it on Telegram, police in Gujarat said, after videos appeared on YouTube earlier this year.

Some clips showed pregnant women undergoing medical examinations and receiving injections.

The videos contained links directing viewers to Telegram channels selling longer footage.

The hospital director told the BBC that cameras had been installed for the safety of doctors. No patient has filed a complaint.

Police said their investigation uncovered a large cybercrime operation involving sensitive footage from at least 50,000 CCTV cameras across India.

CCTVs are widely used in malls, offices, hospitals, schools, apartment complexes and homes.

The BBC reported previous incidents, including a Bengaluru tech worker in 2018 who said his webcam was hacked, and a YouTuber in 2023 who reportedly found his home CCTV hacked.

The federal government last year asked states not to purchase cameras from suppliers with records of breaches and issued new cybersecurity rules.

Gujarat police said they found a “network of individuals spread across the country”. Lavina Sinha, who heads the Ahmedabad cyber crime department, said the group hacked video surveillance systems in hospitals, schools, colleges, corporate offices and private homes.

Hardik Makadiya, Gujarat’s top cybercrime official, said videos were sold for 800–2,000 rupees, with some Telegram channels offering live feeds.

Police have arrested eight people since February. Lawyer Yash Koshti denied the allegations on behalf of three accused.

Cybercrime investigator Ritesh Bhatia and activist Audrey Dmello told the BBC that weak passwords and poorly secured systems make CCTVs vulnerable.

