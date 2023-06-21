Gujarat couple held hostage in Iran by Pakistani agent released

The victims from Naroda in Ahmedabad were held hostage by the agent who has sought money for their release

By: Pramod Thomas

A couple from Gujarat, who were kidnapped in Iran by a Pakistani agent, have been released and is scheduled to return to Ahmedabad on Wednesday (21), according to reports.

Pankaj Patel and his wife Nisha, both 29-years-old, found themselves in Iran after attempting to illegally enter the US. Their dreams of a better life took a dark turn when they were abducted.

On Tuesday (20), the Ahmedabad police initiated legal proceedings against two agents for their involvement in the case. The agents had deceived the couple by offering to facilitate their illegal entry into the US, but instead held them captive and demanded ransom.

The family members of the couple, who were concerned about their safety, reported the incident to the police.

An FIR was lodged at Krushnanagar police station against Pintubhai Goswami and Abhaybhai Jitendrabhai Raval, both residents of Ahmedabad. They have been charged with kidnapping, breach of trust, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

As per the 7-page FIR, Pankaj came into contact with accused agent Raval, who made a promise to him and his four-month pregnant wife, Nisha, that he would arrange their illegal entry into the US for over £110,000.

On June 2, they followed the planned itinerary and traveled to Hyderabad. They met a local agent named Shakil and obtained their visas for Iran after ten days.

On June 12, accompanied by an agent named Muniruddin Sidiqqui, the couple departed for Iran to reach Mexico and entering the US illegally.

Upon reaching Tehran, they were taken to a hotel by a Pakistani agent who held them captive, demanding a ransom.

According to reports, the Pakistani agent subjected the couple to physical assault, including cutting Pankaj’s back with blades, and sent video clips of the ordeal to his brother Bharat, demanding a ransom of £14,000.

The FIR states that the local agent, Raval, instructed Bharat not to respond to the ransom calls. Furthermore, it revealed that the kidnapper began sending audio clips of Pankaj to Ramesh Chauhan, a colleague of Bharat, seeking ransom.

To further pressure the family, the kidnapper sent audio and video clips of Pankaj being beaten up and seeking help to his friend Priyank in Ahmedabad.

Later, the kidnapper even posted these videos as status messages on Pankaj’s WhatsApp number.

According to police sources, the local agent Raval allegedly transferred the amount to the kidnapper through a courier firm. Finally, on Monday (19), the kidnapper released the couple in Tehran.

(with inputs from PTI)