Grenfell and other bereaved families lament government apathy

In 2019, the Grenfell Tower inquiry found the main cause of the rapid spread of the fire was the flammable cladding that was wrapped around the block

An electrical fault in a refrigerator started the fire, which spread rapidly through the 23-storey social housing block on June 14, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)

By: Shajil Kumar

Families bereaved by the Grenfell Tower fire, the infected blood scandal and Covid-19 want the new government to take action after inquiry reports are published and not let them gather dust.

Grenfell residents have marked seven years since the disaster with renewed calls for justice, and some pinning hopes that the election will bring change for bereaved families and survivors.

A fire ripped through the Grenfell Tower in 2017, killing 72 people. Memorial events, including a silent march, were held across north Kensington on Friday (14) to remember those who lost their lives.

The seventh anniversary of the tragedy has coincided with the election campaign, with polls predicting an end to the 14 years of Conservative rule.

North Kensington resident Wonder Ronda told The Guardian that she hoped that while voting the people will show what they think about the politicians and their empty promises.

Labour MP Dawn Butler, who laid flowers at the memorial wall, said she regularly reflects on the disaster.

She said the Labour manifesto talks about ‘righting the wrongs’ of many injustices including Grenfell, Windrush, the Post Office, the infected blood scandal, and Hillsborough that happened during the Conservative rule.

The second report, due to be published later this year, will look at how the building came to be in that condition.