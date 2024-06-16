  • Sunday, June 16, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Grenfell and other bereaved families lament government apathy

In 2019, the Grenfell Tower inquiry found the main cause of the rapid spread of the fire was the flammable cladding that was wrapped around the block

An electrical fault in a refrigerator started the fire, which spread rapidly through the 23-storey social housing block on June 14, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)

By: Shajil Kumar

Families bereaved by the Grenfell Tower fire, the infected blood scandal and Covid-19 want the new government to take action after inquiry reports are published and not let them gather dust.

Grenfell residents have marked seven years since the disaster with renewed calls for justice, and some pinning hopes that the election will bring change for bereaved families and survivors.

A fire ripped through the Grenfell Tower in 2017, killing 72 people. Memorial events, including a silent march, were held across north Kensington on Friday (14) to remember those who lost their lives.

The seventh anniversary of the tragedy has coincided with the election campaign, with polls predicting an end to the 14 years of Conservative rule.

North Kensington resident Wonder Ronda told The Guardian that she hoped that while voting the people will show what they think about the politicians and their empty promises.

Labour MP Dawn Butler, who laid flowers at the memorial wall, said she regularly reflects on the disaster.

She said the Labour manifesto talks about ‘righting the wrongs’ of many injustices including Grenfell, Windrush, the Post Office, the infected blood scandal, and Hillsborough that happened during the Conservative rule.

In 2019, the Grenfell Tower inquiry found the main cause of the rapid spread of the fire was the flammable cladding that was wrapped around the block.

The second report, due to be published later this year, will look at how the building came to be in that condition.

Related Stories

News
Visa applications fall following curbs
News
Election security: Cyber-attacks, bot farms, deepfakes pose threat
News
Young voters lament lack of options
UK
Chauffeur wins compensation as Indian embassy’s immunity claim fails
WORLD
Asian American writer wins Women’s Prize for fiction
News
Modi holds separate talks with Biden, Trudeau
News
Sunak says a vote for Reform gifts Labour the election
News
Princess Kate to attend first event after cancer treatment
News
Damehood for Jasvinder Sanghera as British Asians recognised by the King
UK
Families of Nottingham attack victims demand action on anniversary
News
Arundhati Roy to be tried under anti-terror law for her Kashmir speech
News
Boys who stabbed to death Shawn Seesahai could be named

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Grenfell Tower fire
Grenfell and other bereaved families lament government apathy
uk-schengen-visa-rejections
Visa applications fall following curbs
uk-election-cyber-security
Election security: Cyber-attacks, bot farms, deepfakes pose threat
australia-scotland-t20
Aussies beat Scots, England enters Super Eight
uk-young-voters-have-little-choices
Young voters lament lack of options
Khayam Khan’s movie captures British student in Hyderabad journey

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×