Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Greenland opposes US visit led by Usha Vance as Trump pushes takeover idea

Greenland's outgoing prime minister Mute Egede described the visit as a "provocation" and said his caretaker government would not meet the delegation.

Greenland Rejects US Visit Amid Trump’s Takeover Proposal

The delegation, led by Usha Vance, wife of US vice president JD Vance, includes White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and energy secretary Chris Wright. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 24, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

GREENLANDIC leaders have criticised an upcoming visit by a high-profile US delegation to the semi-autonomous Danish territory, as president Donald Trump continues to push for its annexation by the United States.

The delegation, led by Usha Vance, wife of US vice president JD Vance, includes White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and energy secretary Chris Wright. They plan to visit an American military base and attend a national dogsled race.

Greenland's outgoing prime minister Mute Egede described the visit as a "provocation" and said his caretaker government would not meet the delegation.

"Until recently, we could trust the Americans, who were our allies and friends, and with whom we enjoyed working closely," Egede told local newspaper Sermitsiaq. "But that time is over."

Greenland’s government, Naalakkersuisut, is in a caretaker period following the March 11 general election, won by the pro-business Democrats, who support a gradual approach to independence from Denmark.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leader of the Democrats, called for political unity and criticised the timing of the visit during coalition talks and ahead of next week’s municipal elections. "Once again, this shows a lack of respect for the Greenlandic people," he said.

Waltz and Wright will visit the US military’s Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, where the White House said they will receive briefings from US service members. They will then join Vance to visit historical sites and attend the dogsled race.

White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said the visit aims to strengthen partnerships while respecting Greenland’s self-determination.

"This is a visit to learn about Greenland, its culture, history, and people and to attend a dogsled race the United States is proud to sponsor, plain and simple," Hughes said.

Since taking office for a second term on January 20, Trump has repeatedly raised the idea of annexing Greenland, citing its strategic location and rich mineral resources.

The island lies along the shortest route from Europe to North America and plays a key role in the US ballistic missile warning system.

Both Greenland and Denmark have opposed the idea.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said in a written statement that "this is something we take seriously."

While Denmark is open to cooperation with the US, she said it must be based on "the fundamental rules of sovereignty."

She added that discussions with the US regarding Greenland would be coordinated closely with the Danish government and Greenland’s future leadership.

(With inputs from Reuters)

danish governmentdonald trumpgreenlandgreenland annexationgreenland electiongreenland takeover by usgreenlandic leadersjd vancemette frederiksenus delegationusha vancewhite house

Related News

Andrew and Tristan Tate
Trending

Andrew and Tristan Tate report to Romanian police after return from US

Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow Marks 1 Year: A Story of Struggles & Triumph
Food

Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow in NY: How a dream became a landmark Indian restaurant in just one year

Cambridge Librarian Claims Race Bias After India Leave Denial
News

Cambridge librarian alleges race bias after India leave was denied

Subrang Arts Showcases Gujarat’s Folk Dances Across UK Venues
Art & Culture

Subrang Arts showcases vibrant folk dances of Gujarat at UK venues

More For You

British-Ghanaian artist seeks euthanasia, sparks global debate on mental health and right to die

Joseph Awuah-Darko also highlighted the pressures faced by young people in today’s society

Instagram/ okuntakinte

British-Ghanaian artist seeks euthanasia, sparks global debate on mental health and right to die

British-Ghanaian artist Joseph Awuah-Darko, 28, has made the difficult decision to pursue euthanasia due to the unbearable toll of living with bipolar disorder. Having battled mental health challenges for decades, Awuah-Darko has chosen to move to the Netherlands, where euthanasia is legal, and is now awaiting approval for the procedure – a process that could take up to four years.

Awuah-Darko, known for his thought-provoking artwork and social activism, has used social media to share his mental health journey and the difficult decision he made after years of careful consideration. His story has sparked a global conversation about mental health, euthanasia, and the right to die with dignity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Councils Must Verify Pothole Repairs for Full Funding

'Fixing the basic infrastructure this country relies on is central to delivering national renewal, improving living standards and securing Britain’s future through our Plan for Change,' Starmer said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Councils must prove pothole repairs to get full funding: Starmer

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has announced that councils in England must publish annual reports on pothole repairs to receive their full share of the government’s £500 million road maintenance fund.

The move is part of a £1.6 billion investment in highway maintenance, set to be distributed from mid-April.

Keep ReadingShow less
Labour Government to Investigate Surge in Therapists & Diagnoses

Stephen Kinnock, the care minister, voiced concerns that a lack of regulation in the private sector

Getty Images

Labour government to investigate surge in therapists amid rise in diagnoses

Government officials are set to investigate whether counsellors and therapists are able to establish themselves too easily in the UK, amid a sharp increase in mental health diagnoses. Stephen Kinnock, the care minister, voiced concerns that a lack of regulation in the private sector might be contributing to an “exponential” rise in diagnoses of mental health conditions.

Speaking at the Pulse Live conference, Kinnock highlighted the ease with which individuals could set themselves up as therapists, expressing concern that the process requires minimal oversight or extensive training. He pointed to countries such as Sweden and the Netherlands, where counsellors are required to undergo six years of training before practising, and suggested that a similar approach may be needed in the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves Targets 15% Reduction in Government Spending by 2029

The announcement comes as Reeves prepares to present her Spring Statement on Wednesday, outlining spending cuts across various departments. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rachel Reeves plans 15 per cent cut in government costs by 2029

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves said Sunday that the government aims to cut the costs of running its operations by 15 per cent within four years.

The announcement comes as she prepares to present her Spring Statement on Wednesday, outlining spending cuts across various departments.

Keep ReadingShow less
Instructor jailed for relationship with Zara Aleena's killer
Zara Aleena (Photo: Met Police)

Instructor jailed for relationship with Zara Aleena's killer

A WORKSHOP instructor at Belmarsh prison has been sentenced to nine months behind bars after having an inappropriate relationship with the man who murdered Zara Aleena, reports the Sunday Times.

Hayley Jones, 34, admitted misconduct in public office following her month-long involvement with Jordan McSweeney, 31, who is serving a life sentence for killing law graduate Aleena in June 2022.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc