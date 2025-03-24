Greenland opposes US visit led by Usha Vance as Trump pushes takeover idea

GREENLANDIC leaders have criticised an upcoming visit by a high-profile US delegation to the semi-autonomous Danish territory, as president Donald Trump continues to push for its annexation by the United States.
The delegation, led by Usha Vance, wife of US vice president JD Vance, includes White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and energy secretary Chris Wright. They plan to visit an American military base and attend a national dogsled race.
Greenland's outgoing prime minister Mute Egede described the visit as a "provocation" and said his caretaker government would not meet the delegation.
"Until recently, we could trust the Americans, who were our allies and friends, and with whom we enjoyed working closely," Egede told local newspaper Sermitsiaq. "But that time is over."
Greenland’s government, Naalakkersuisut, is in a caretaker period following the March 11 general election, won by the pro-business Democrats, who support a gradual approach to independence from Denmark.
Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leader of the Democrats, called for political unity and criticised the timing of the visit during coalition talks and ahead of next week’s municipal elections. "Once again, this shows a lack of respect for the Greenlandic people," he said.
Waltz and Wright will visit the US military’s Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, where the White House said they will receive briefings from US service members. They will then join Vance to visit historical sites and attend the dogsled race.
White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said the visit aims to strengthen partnerships while respecting Greenland’s self-determination.
"This is a visit to learn about Greenland, its culture, history, and people and to attend a dogsled race the United States is proud to sponsor, plain and simple," Hughes said.
Since taking office for a second term on January 20, Trump has repeatedly raised the idea of annexing Greenland, citing its strategic location and rich mineral resources.
The island lies along the shortest route from Europe to North America and plays a key role in the US ballistic missile warning system.
Both Greenland and Denmark have opposed the idea.
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said in a written statement that "this is something we take seriously."
While Denmark is open to cooperation with the US, she said it must be based on "the fundamental rules of sovereignty."
She added that discussions with the US regarding Greenland would be coordinated closely with the Danish government and Greenland’s future leadership.
