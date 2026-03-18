Greene King eyes sale of 150 pubs in new strategy to tackle market challenges

Highlights

Greene King is considering selling 150 managed pubs and converting another 150 into tenanted venues.

The company employs around 40,000 people and runs about 1,500 managed pubs and 1,000 leased and tenanted venues.

A small number of pubs will also close representing fewer than 2 per cent of its managed estate.

Britain's second largest pub operator Greene King is planning to sell 150 of its managed pubs and convert another 150 into leased tenanted or franchise venues as part of a new strategy to deal with rising costs and changing consumer habits.

Chief executive Nick Mackenzie described the move as a "strategic reaction" to the "changing operating environment" facing the pub industry.

The company runs about 1,500 managed pubs and 1,000 leased and tenanted venues and employs around 40,000 people.

Mackenzie said there was no specific timeline for the sales but they were likely to happen over the medium term.

A "substantial proportion" of the money made from the sales will be put back into Greene King's core managed estate.

Last year the company spent £150 m across more than 300 pubs. The pub giant also confirmed a small number of closures in line with its typical annual rates though it did not say how many pubs would shut or how many jobs would be at risk.

It said the closures would represent fewer than 2 per cent of its managed estate.

Changing pub industry

The move comes as the pub industry faces huge pressure from rising employment costs, high inflation and customers cutting back on eating and drinking out.

While the government has offered temporary business rates relief many in the industry say it does not go far enough.

Mackenzie said the whole market was changing adding: "Consumer dynamics are changing, the economics of running our pubs are changing and have been over the past few years."

By reshaping its managed estate Greene King hopes to invest more heavily in its best performing pubs and grow market share by 2030. The 150 pubs being converted will move into a new business division during the transition.

The company stated that the strategy would "enable greater and more focused investment into the core portfolio" and help position the business for success in an increasingly competitive market.

Greene King also brews its own beers including Old Speckled Hen and Abbot Ale.