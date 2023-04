Great New Play on Album

ONE of the most interesting looking theatre pieces being staged is To Be A Young Man at Queen Elizabeth Hall, The Southbank Centre, in London on May 26. The original play inspired by British Asian singer Nadine Shah’s debut album, Love Your Dum and Mad, dives into the themes of grief, mental health, complexities of friendship and power of creativity. The play will be followed by a short live gig.