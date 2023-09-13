Great Bollywood start for gifted Gadar 2 girl Simratt Kaur Randhawa

After appearances in Telugu cinema and popular music videos, the talented young actress is now firmly in the spotlight with a winning Bollywood debut

In Gadar 2

By: Asjad Nazir

BLOCKBUSTER film Gadar 2 has been this year’s biggest Hindi cinema success story. Although all eyes have been on established stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the hit sequel has been a star-making moment for Simratt Kaur Randhawa.

After appearances in Telugu cinema and popular music videos, the talented young actress is now firmly in the spotlight with a winning Bollywood debut and is looking forward to shining brightly in the years ahead. At a time when Hindi cinema is desperately crying out for more young stars, she has now made herself one to watch.

Eastern Eye caught up with the terrific talent with nearly two million Instagram followers to find out more about her Gadar 2 journey and future hopes.

How much does the success of Gadar 2 mean to you?

The success of Gadar 2 only means that if one works honestly, they get the results and after seeing this success it has only motivated me more to select the best scripts and give my best performances in the future.

What was the experience of working on the film?

The experience of working on this film was surreal and overwhelming. Honestly, it was like a rollercoaster ride. I laughed, cried and learned so much. I got the experience of working with senior actors. So, overall, it was everything one should experience in their debut.

Did you learn anything new while working on the film?

Yes, I learnt Kathak for 20 days, which was great. I did practice a little bit of Urdu language for my character. But the whole journey was a great learning experience.

What is the plan going forward and do you have a dream role?

The plan now is to wait and select the right projects. As an actor, honestly, I want to do every type of role and play every character. But I would love to do something related to the Indian army or probably play a sports player on the big screen. Ultimately, I am open to challenging roles in any genre.

Who would you love to work with?

I want to work with every talented person in the industry, as every director, production and actor has something different to offer. But someone I really want to work with once in this lifetime has to be (filmmaker) Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir.

What inspires you as an actress?

Everything around me inspires me in some or the other way. Plus, I’m a creative person, so I just want to communicate with the world through my performances and that thing really inspires me.

What are your biggest passions away from work?

I love playing Casio (keyboard) and painting and some sports activities.

A lot of people have watched you in Gadar 2, but what do you enjoy watching the most as an audience member?

I like watching something related to the nation and really enjoy love stories, but my favourite is animated movies.

Why do you love cinema?

I live and breathe cinema because it’s the only platform where you can showcase so many different emotions and characters. Being in front of the camera definitely gives me a different kind of high, which I don’t think I have ever felt anywhere else.