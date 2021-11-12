Website Logo
  • Friday, November 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 462,690
Total Cases 34,414,186
Today's Fatalities 501
Today's Cases 12,516
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 462,690
Total Cases 34,414,186
Today's Fatalities 501
Today's Cases 12,516

HEADLINE STORY

Graduates from poorer backgrounds earn half as much as privileged peers, survey shows

(Photo: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A survey has revealed that graduates from poorer backgrounds earn half as much as their more privileged peers in their first job after university, The Guardian reported. 

The survey of 5,000 people has said that disadvantaged graduates apply for fewer roles and they lack the family connections and financial support to hunt for top jobs. 

According to the findings, graduates whose parents held professional roles, including chief executives, doctors and teachers, earned an average of £23,457 in their first job after university, compared with just £11,595 among those whose parents held technical, manual or service jobs.

After university, poorer graduates applied for an average of six jobs compared with nine for their wealthier peers, the figures showed.

“The stark reality is where you grew up and what your parents did still has an impact on your opportunities and your earning potential,” Sarah Atkinson, the chief executive of the Social Mobility Foundation, which produced the report with TotalJobs, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

She said wealthier graduates tended to benefit from being able to “hold out for the job and salary” they wanted, as well as having the confidence to aim higher in job applications.

Atkinson added that they are also better at negotiating over salary, and able to leverage unpaid work experience to start at a higher level.

Atkinson urged employers to target deprived areas of the country, taking into account socioeconomic circumstances in recruitment, reporting on the backgrounds of their staff and supporting disadvantaged graduates with moving to a new city.

According to her, universities should work closely with employers to level the playing field by helping disadvantaged students build their CV, find opportunities and transition to work.

The report also showed that more privileged graduates were 47 percent more likely to use family connections to find their first job. Of those who earned more than £50,000, 61 per cent said family, friends or former colleagues had helped them to secure a job, compared with just 35 per cent of people earning less than £50,000.

Privileged graduates were also more confident they would find a job they wanted (71 per cent compared with 50 per cent) and benefited from cultural advantages such as taking inspiration from their parents’ professions in their job search.

Willingness to move was also identified as a barrier in the report, with just 64 per cent of poorer graduates open to relocating compared with 76 per cent of their more privileged peers. The report suggested this could be due to anxieties about the cost of moving to and living in bigger cities.

“Young people from working-class backgrounds can find that in leaving their geographical community at home they may feel they’re leaving it behind in a more philosophical sense, which can be hard,” Atkinson told The Guardian.

“They tell us they don’t belong at home anymore, but also they don’t feel they belong in a new professional environment because they’re conscious of their background and being different.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
English cricket racism row pains Yorkshire’s Asians
HEADLINE STORY
Root demands change after cricket racism scandal
News
Widow of millionaire faces jail after winning £385,000 slice of his fortune
INDIA
Indian WWII veteran, 97, wins pension battle
News
Brain tumour ‘deadlier to white Britons than other ethnic groups’
News
Historians uncover records of 320,000 Punjab soldiers from first world war
HEADLINE STORY
Paytm makes history with India’s largest IPO
News
EVERY DAY 11 ASIANS DIE FROM COVID
INDIA
India sends thousands more troops to restive Kashmir
HEADLINE STORY
Government to ‘step in’ if Yorkshire, ECB do not take ‘real action’
News
Covid: 5,000 NHS staff could lose their jobs if not vaccinated
News
EXCLUSIVE: Asian MP demands ECB investigates all racist counties
Eastern Eye

Videos

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
B&M revenue grows 1.2 per cent; says well stocked for…
Celebrity chef Gurpareet Bains passes away
Graduates from poorer backgrounds earn half as much as privileged…
India says WTO fishing proposal favours rich nations
‘Broadcast research shows why regulator is not fit for purpose’
Ofcom study of Asian viewers ‘does not reveal true picture’
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE