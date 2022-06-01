Website Logo
  Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Govt agencies do their job: Union minister Thakur on ED summoning Sonia, Rahul

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told at a press conference here that Sonia Gandhi will comply with the summons.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi (ANI Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summonses to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for questioning in a money-laundering case, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said government agencies do their job.

Responding to a question on allegations by the Congress that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using agencies to target political opponents, Thakur said, “Government agencies do their job.”

Addressing a cabinet briefing, the minister said the issue has nothing to do with cabinet decisions.

The ED summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said.

While Sonia Gandhi (75) has been asked to depose before the federal agency at its headquarters in central Delhi on June 8, Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear on Thursday (June 2).

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told at a press conference here that Sonia Gandhi will comply with the summons.

Rahul Gandhi (51) has written to the probe agency to postpone the date to after June 5 as he is not in the country, Singhvi and another Congress leader Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

