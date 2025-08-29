Government wins appeal over housing asylum seekers in hotel

Highlights:

UK appeals court overturns ruling blocking hotel use for asylum seekers

Judges call earlier High Court decision “seriously flawed”

138 asylum seekers will not need to be relocated by September 12

Full hearing scheduled at the Court of Appeal in October

A UK appeals court has overturned a lower court order that had temporarily blocked the use of a hotel in Epping, northeast of London, to house asylum seekers.

A three-judge panel said the High Court ruling that set a September 12 deadline to move migrants from the Bell Hotel contained "a number of errors".

The case followed protests outside the hotel after a resident was charged with sexually assaulting a local girl. Demonstrations have continued for weeks and at times turned violent, triggering debate on immigration policy.

The Court of Appeal said the earlier ruling was "seriously flawed in principle" and could act as an "impetus or incentive for further protests". It added that it failed to consider the "obvious consequence that the closure of one site means capacity needs to be identified elsewhere in the system".

The government will now not be required to relocate 138 asylum seekers from the hotel by September 12. The decision also weakens local efforts to challenge the use of other hotels to house asylum seekers.

The Home Office is legally required under a 1999 law to house "all destitute asylum seekers whilst their asylum claims are being decided".

The case will return for a full hearing at the Court of Appeal in October. Both the Home Office and the hotel’s owner, Somani Hotels, are opposing Epping Forest District Council’s bid to prevent the hotel being used for asylum accommodation.

The council argued that the hotel posed a public safety risk and that its use breached planning rules.

The hotel became the focus of national attention after resident Hadush Kebatu was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. He has denied the charges, which include sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, and harassment without violence. His trial began this week.

Protests in Epping have since spread to other parts of Britain, as small boat arrivals across the Channel continue.

