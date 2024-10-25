Google Doodle pays tribute to Indian singer KK

KK died at the age of 53 in 2022 after a performance at a concert in Kolkata

Singer KK (Photo credit: KK/Instagram)

By: Pramod Thomas

GOOGLE on Friday (25) celebrated iconic playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, on the anniversary of his debut in Hindi cinema with a special Doodle dedicated to the beloved musician.

The tribute, featured on the search engine’s homepage, visually represents KK’s musical journey and enduring connection with audiences.

According to Google, the Doodle marks his debut as a playback singer in 1996 with the song “Chhod Aaye Hum“, which was featured in the Gulzar-directed film “Maachis”.

Born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi, KK rose to prominence with songs like “Pal” and “Yaaron“, which became anthems of love and friendship.

KK, regarded as one of the top singers, had not taken a formal training in music but emerged as one of the most popular singers of the late 90s and 2000s right after his debut.

Over the course of his career, KK’s distinct voice became synonymous with many emotion-filled tracks such as “Yaaron“, “Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai“, “Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se“, “Awarapan Banjarapan“, “Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si“, “Khuda Jaane“, “Zindagi Do Pal Ki” and “Tu Jo Mila“.

The singer died at the age of 53 in 2022 after a performance at a concert in Calcutta, which left the industry and his fans in a state of shock.

(PTI)