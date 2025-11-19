Global interfaith prayers for world peace held at House of Commons

The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK, in association with Sanskar TV and Asian Media Group, hosted the Global Interfaith Prayers for World Peace & Harmony at the House of Commons on Monday (17). The gathering, held under the spiritual guidance of HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, highlighted the timeless Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the belief that “the world is one family.”

The event brought together prominent dignitaries, including Padma Shri Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swamiji, Peethadhishwar of Shree Datta Padmanabh Peeth in Goa; Mr Simon N. Ovens DL, HM The King Charles III’s Representative for Harrow; Harrow West MP Gareth Thomas; former MP Virendra Sharma; and Cllr Janet Mote, Harrow Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community & Culture. Representatives of various faiths and community organisations were also present.

Interfaith Prayers for Global Harmony

The ceremony opened with a series of spiritual invocations led by faith representatives.

Christian prayers were offered by Mr Simon N. Ovens DL.

Buddhist prayers were conducted by Ven. Dhamma Dassi of the Sri Saddhatissa International Buddhist Centre, Kingsbury.

Sikh prayers were delivered by Mr Paramjit Singh Kohli.

Hindu prayers were led by Gurumata Adv. Brahmi Devi Ji.

These interfaith offerings underscored collective aspirations for unity, compassion and peace across communities.

Honouring Community Leaders

A series of honours were presented during the ceremony.

Mr Simon N. Ovens was felicitated by Khushvi Sanghvi from Udaipur, India.

Gurumata Adv. Brahmi Devi Ji received an honour from Cllr Janet Mote.

Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swamiji was jointly honoured by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Mr Ovens, MP Gareth Thomas, Cllr Mote and Ven. Dhamma Dassi.

MP Gareth Thomas was honoured by HH Guruji, Sadguru Acharya Ji and Mr Ovens.





Awards Presented

Two special recognitions were also conferred:

World Book of Records Honour — presented to Padma Shri Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swamiji for his exceptional contributions to spiritual awakening and global peace.

Siddhashram Special Award — awarded to Manpreet Maycock of the British Army and the NHS for her distinguished service to the nation and community.

In addition, Sadguru Acharya Ji bestowed a special honour upon HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji in recognition of his global mission promoting interfaith unity and spiritual upliftment.

Curtain Raiser for Goa Spiritual Festival 2026

The evening also marked the official curtain raiser of the Goa Spiritual Festival 2026, scheduled to take place from 19 to 24 February in Goa. As the Spiritual Ambassador of Goa, Sadguru Acharya Ji formally launched the preview alongside other dignitaries. Gurumata Adv. Brahmi Devi Ji shared an overview of the forthcoming global spiritual celebration.