Girls have more grey matter, boys more white matter at birth: Study

Researchers from the University of Cambridge, UK, examined brain scans of over 500 newborns—236 girls and 278 boys—aged between 0 and 28 days. (Representational image: iStock)

Jan 10, 2025
A NEW study has found that newborn girls and boys have distinct brain structures at birth. While boys tend to have larger brains with more white matter, girls have significantly more grey matter, which is linked to learning, speech, and cognition.

Published in the journal Biology of Sex Differences, the study suggests these differences may result from biological sex-specific development in the womb.

White matter consists of long nerve fibres that connect neurons and facilitate communication between different parts of the brain.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge, UK, examined brain scans of over 500 newborns—236 girls and 278 boys—aged between 0 and 28 days.

"Our study settles an age-old question of whether male and female brains differ at birth. We know there are differences in the brains of older children and adults, but our findings show that they are already present in the earliest days of life," said lead researcher Yumnah Khan, a PhD student at the Autism Research Centre, University of Cambridge.

"Because these sex differences are evident so soon after birth, they might in part reflect biological sex differences during prenatal (pre-birth) brain development, which then interact with environmental experiences over time to shape further sex differences in the brain," Khan added.

After adjusting for total brain volume, the researchers examined specific brain regions. They found that, on average, girls had more grey matter in areas related to memory and emotion regulation, while boys had more grey matter in regions associated with processing sensations and motor control.

"On average, males had significantly larger intracranial and total brain volumes, even after controlling for birth weight," the study authors noted.

The researchers highlighted that these differences represent average trends and do not apply to all males or females.

"These differences do not imply the brains of males and females are better or worse. It's just one example of neurodiversity. This research may be helpful in understanding other kinds of neurodiversity, such as the brain in children who are later diagnosed as autistic, since this is diagnosed more often in males," said Simon Baron-Cohen, Director of the Autism Research Centre.

The study used data from the Developing Human Connectome Project, led by UK universities, including King’s College London, where newborns receive MRI brain scans shortly after birth.

(With inputs from PTI)

More For You

nhs-hospital-getty

NHS faces pressure as flu admissions rise sharply

FLU cases in the country have surged, with over 5,000 hospital admissions last week, marking a sharp increase as the NHS faces pressure from a winter quad-demic of flu, Covid, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and norovirus.

According to The Times, flu admissions rose from 4,102 on Christmas Day to 5,074 by 29 December.

Keep ReadingShow less
AI spots heart conditions before symptoms appear

The trial sees the AI system scanning GP records at multiple surgeries in West Yorkshire (Photo for representation: iStock)

AI spots heart conditions before symptoms appear

A NEW artificial intelligence (AI) tool is revolutionising the early detection of atrial fibrillation (AF), a common heart condition linked to a heightened risk of stroke.

This innovative approach is currently undergoing trials in West Yorkshire, where it analyses patient records to spot early warning signs of AF, even before symptoms develop, reported the Telegraph.

Keep ReadingShow less
AI-diabetes-risk-tool-iStock

World's first AI diabetes risk tool to be tested by NHS in 2025

THE NHS in England is set to launch a world-first trial of an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that predicts the risk of developing type 2 diabetes up to 13 years before symptoms appear.

The trial, scheduled for 2025, will take place at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, The Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Study estimates autism affects one in 127 globally

The disorder is associated with repetitive behaviour and affected social skills.

(Photo for representation: iStock)

Study estimates autism affects one in 127 globally

A STUDY has estimated that one in every 127 people globally, or 6.18 crore individuals, had autism in 2021, with the neurodevelopmental condition featuring among the top 10 causes of non-fatal health burden in youth aged under 20 years.

The disorder is associated with repetitive behaviour and affected social skills. Signs, which can begin to show as early as 12 months of age, include poor non-verbal communication, such as avoiding eye contact and not responding to their name.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taxi and ambulance drivers 'less likely to die' from Alzheimer's

Taxi and ambulance drivers had the lowest proportion of deaths due to Alzheimer's disease.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Taxi and ambulance drivers 'less likely to die' from Alzheimer's

DEATHS due to Alzheimer's disease were found to be lowest among taxi and ambulance drivers, who frequently process spatial and navigational information, according to a new study.

The findings, published in the British Medical Journal, suggest that working in these professions may have a protective effect against Alzheimer's disease, an age-related condition that progressively deteriorates memory, thinking, and daily functioning.

Keep ReadingShow less
