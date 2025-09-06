Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Giorgio Armani: 10 chapters that turned a window dresser into fashion’s emperor

How a quiet visionary rewrote the rules of tailoring, built an empire, and left behind fashion’s most enduring silhouette.

Armani fashion journey

Giorgio Armani’s journey from window dresser to fashion emperor

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 06, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Armani began as a window dresser in Milan before sketching suits for Nino Cerruti.
  • In 1975, he launched his own label by selling his car, sparking a quiet fashion revolution.
  • His unstructured suits redefined power dressing for men and women in the 1980s.
  • From American Gigolo to the Oscars, Armani became Hollywood’s style signature.
  • He built a global empire yet stayed hands-on, shaping fashion until his final days at 91.

It’s strange to think Armani once stood behind a shop window, fixing mannequins instead of red carpets. He wasn’t born into Milan’s glittering salons or stitched into privilege. His journey started with burns from a war shell, with a mother who made scraps look elegant, with a young man who quit medical school because he couldn’t quite see his future in blood and bandages.

From there, he picked up fabrics, cuts, and the quiet dream of building something lasting. And against all odds, he did. You know his clothes. You’ve seen that look, the effortless drape of a jacket, the quiet confidence of a suit that doesn’t scream but whispers luxury. Giorgio Armani, who left us last year at 91, wasn’t just a designer, he rewrote how the world dresses. These ten chapters show how he carved that throne.

Armani fashion journey Giorgio Armani’s journey from window dresser to fashion emperor Getty Images


1. Milan shop windows to Nino Cerruti

After leaving the army, Armani took a sales job at La Rinascente, Milan’s posh department store. He was a clerk, then a window dresser, learning which fabrics customers touched twice and which ones they ignored. By the mid-60s, he was sketching suits for Nino Cerruti. Those years taught him discipline, proportion, and that style was more about how clothes moved than how much they glittered.

Armani fashion journey How Giorgio Armani redefined elegance in ten chaptersGetty Images


2. Founding Giorgio Armani

In 1975, with his partner Sergio Galeotti urging him forward, Armani sold his car to raise money and launched his own label. It was a risk. He wasn’t a household name yet. But those first collections, sharp but fluid, men and women both, hit Milan like a quiet revolution. Armani had arrived, and he carried his own name on the masthead.

Armani fashion journey The life and legacy of Giorgio Armani in ten actsGetty Images


3. The unstructured suit

He ripped the stuffing out of the traditional jacket, peeled off the padding, and let fabric drape. Men’s shoulders softened. Women walked into boardrooms in suits that carried authority without pretending to be men’s uniforms. It was tailoring that breathed. Armani gave the world a whole new vocabulary: power without stiffness, elegance without excess.

Armani fashion journey Giorgio Armani’s quiet revolution that changed fashion foreverGetty Images


4. American Gigolo and Hollywood

Richard Gere opening that closet full of Armani shirts was pure cinema, a cultural turning point. Overnight, Armani became shorthand for sleek modernity. From American Gigolo to Julia Roberts in a men’s suit at the Golden Globes, it’s safe to say Armani rewired Hollywood’s image of glamour. That’s why critics joked the Oscars red carpet could have been renamed the “Armani Awards.”

Armani fashion journey Ten defining moments in the life of Giorgio ArmaniGetty Images


5. The empire expands

Perfumes, jeans, children’s clothes, Armani Exchange. He turned his minimalist philosophy into a whole lifestyle. While rivals chased conglomerates, Armani kept control and built his own ladder, one rung for luxury, one for youth, one for home, even one for hotels. By the late ’90s, his eagle logo was everywhere from sunglasses to sofas.

Armani fashion journey The timeless legacy of Giorgio Armani in ten chaptersGetty Images


6. Sports and spectacle

He dressed Chelsea footballers and Olympic athletes. He opened a hotel in Dubai, restaurants in Milan, Armani Casa for homes. Armani understood something crucial: his vision wasn’t just clothes. It was a way of living. Walking into an Armani space felt the same as wearing his jacket: quiet, precise, disciplined and elegant.

Armani fashion journey How Giorgio Armani built a global style empireGetty Images


7. Ethics before trend

Long before wellness talk filled magazines, Armani banned dangerously underweight models from his shows. The same year, he livestreamed a couture collection, back when fashion still thought the internet was beneath it. Armani was old-school in silhouette but sharp-eyed about culture.

Armani fashion journey Remembering Giorgio Armani through his most iconic momentsGetty Images


8. Grief and resilience

The loss of Sergio Galeotti to AIDS could have shattered him. Instead, Armani carried their dream forward, with family by his side. His empire became not just a company but a shield, one he built in memory of the man who first believed in him.

Armani fashion journey Armani’s empire: fashion, lifestyle, and legacy in ten stepsGetty Images


9. Awards, honours, billions

Armani wasn’t just respected; he was decorated. From the Legion of Honour to Italy’s highest civilian award, the world recognised his contribution. Forbes estimated his net worth at £9.2 billion (₹978 billion). Yet ask anyone in Milan: he still turned up at the office daily, fussing over lapels and fabrics like an apprentice.

Armani fashion journey Armani’s quiet revolution: fashion’s minimalist emperorGetty Images


10. Final curtain, lasting legacy

He died on 4 September 2025, in Milan, aged 91, still at work, still in control. Italy’s prime minister called him “the best of Italy.” Critics called him a giant. The truth is simpler: Armani changed how people move through the world. His clothes taught us that confidence whispers, it doesn’t shout.

Armani fashion journey Giorgio Armani’s timeless influence on global styleGetty Images


Not an ending, but a silhouette

We often say legends “fade away.” Armani doesn’t get that cliché. He didn’t fade. The light just changed, and what’s left is his silhouette. You can’t talk about modern style without tripping over his influence. He’s in the DNA of every brand that prizes minimalist elegance. He’s in the posture of a woman walking into a meeting, feeling powerful in a soft-shouldered blazer. He’s in the ease of a man in a suit that finally feels like his own skin.


When we say “there will be an Armani after Armani,” it’s not just in the company he built, but in everyone who has ever worn his clothes and discovered the quiet power of looking like their truest, most confident self.

italian fashion iconmilanhollywood fashion influencegiorgio armani

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Onam 2025: 5 celebrity Onam celebrations that got the looks just right

Onam 2025: 5 celebrity fits that nailed the Onam mood

Instagram/bombaytimes/mohanlal/malavikamohanan/therealprithvi/actormaddy

Onam 2025: 5 celebrity Onam celebrations that got the looks just right

Highlights:

  • Mohanlal kept it timeless in a crisp mundu and shirt
  • Prithviraj & Supriya Menon looked like the perfect festive album shot
  • Malavika Mohanan brought in a twist with her kasavu saree with traditional jewellery
  • Malaika Arora embraced Kerala’s spirit with a kasavu saree, temple jewellery, and a warm Sadhya
  • R. Madhavan & Sarita Birje showed coordinated elegance in mundu and saree

Festivals tell their own stories. Sometimes it’s not in the captions, not even in the feasts, but in the clothes, the smiles, and the way people carry tradition without trying too hard. Onam this year gave us just that: celebrities, often dripping in designer labels, strip it back to something pure, elegant, and powerfully rooted.

Here’s who absolutely nailed the Onam vibe.

Keep ReadingShow less
John Malkovich

John Malkovich admits Michelle Pfeiffer affair destroyed his marriage and cost him a colleague he could never replace

Getty Images

John Malkovich says Michelle Pfeiffer affair cost him Hollywood’s rarest treasure and not just his marriage

Highlights:

  • John Malkovich has spoken about his affair with Michelle Pfeiffer during Dangerous Liaisons.
  • The 71-year-old said the relationship cost him both his marriage and a valued colleague.
  • His marriage to Glenne Headly ended in 1988 after the affair.
  • Pfeiffer divorced Peter Horton two years later and later married David E. Kelley.

Hollywood actor John Malkovich has reflected on his past and admitted regret over his affair with Michelle Pfeiffer. The 71-year-old star, known for films such as Burn After Reading and Con Air, revealed on the Fashion Neurosis podcast that the romance not only ended his marriage but also damaged a professional friendship with his Dangerous Liaisons co-star. Speaking candidly, he explained that what began as a close bond on set became a turning point that changed both his personal and professional life.

John Malkovich John Malkovich admits Michelle Pfeiffer affair destroyed his marriage and cost him a colleague he could never replace Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
SSMB 29 Kenya shoot

Kenyan leaders hail SS Rajamouli as SSMB 29 with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra wraps historic shoot

X/MusaliaMudavadi

SS Rajamouli turns Kenya into Asia’s biggest film set as Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra wrap Kenya schedule of ‘SSMB 29’

Highlights

  • SS Rajamouli wraps up Kenya schedule of upcoming film SSMB 29
  • Director pens heartfelt note thanking government and locals for support
  • Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra join international cast in action-packed shoot
  • Film expected to release in more than 120 countries, reaching a billion viewers

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has officially wrapped the Kenya schedule of his highly anticipated movie SSMB 29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, and expressed his gratitude to the country’s authorities. The director shared a heartfelt note on X, describing Kenya as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” while thanking the government and local communities for their “tremendous support and hospitality.” The schedule strengthens Kenya’s role as a major international filming hub, bringing Indian cinema’s global ambitions into sharper focus.

SSMB 29 Kenya shoot Kenyan leaders hail SS Rajamouli as SSMB 29 with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra wraps historic shoot X/MusaliaMudavadi

Keep ReadingShow less
Exclusive: Geeta Basra returns after a decade, calls 'Meher' the film she was destined to do

Geeta Basra returns with Meher after a decade away from films

Instagram/geetabasra

Exclusive: Geeta Basra returns after a decade, calls 'Meher' the film she was destined to do

Highlights:

  • British-born actress Geeta Basra makes a powerful return to the screen with the Punjabi film Meher after a decade away.
  • She reveals the industry once dropped her for getting married but now celebrates women balancing career and family.
  • Basra plays a relatable matriarch and describes the project as a “dream role” that mirrors her own life.
  • Meher is a large-scale cinematic experience shot in unique locations like Manikaran, designed for the big screen.

After a decade away building a family and a life outside cinema, British-born actress Geeta Basra is back with the Punjabi drama Meher, and this time, she’s rewriting the rules for married women on screen. For the mother-of-two, this isn’t just about returning to acting, it’s about challenging how the industry views married women and mothers while spotlighting the women who have inspired her own journey.

In an exclusive interview with Eastern Eye, Geeta opens up about her comeback, her inspirations, the shift in opportunities for women, and why this family drama feels so personal.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

Farhan Akhtar confirms Jee Le Zaraa is not shelved but cast uncertain

Instagram/priyankachopra

Farhan Akhtar says ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ will happen but drops bombshell that Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif may exit

Highlights:

  • Farhan Akhtar says Jee Le Zaraa has been delayed but not shelved
  • Significant work including music and location scouting already completed
  • Director cannot confirm if Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif remain attached
  • Project first announced in 2021 as a female-led road trip film

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has clarified that his highly anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa has not been shelved. Speaking about the much-discussed project, Akhtar said the film is simply “on the back burner” due to scheduling conflicts. The clarification comes after years of speculation that the all-female road trip film, originally announced with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, might have been abandoned.

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif Farhan Akhtar confirms Jee Le Zaraa is not shelved but cast uncertain Instagram/priyankachopra

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us