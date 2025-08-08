Gina Carano ends Disney and Lucasfilm lawsuit as Elon Musk support opens door for 'The Mandalorian' return

Highlights:

Gina Carano reaches settlement with Disney and Lucasfilm after wrongful termination lawsuit.

The actress alleged she was fired in 2021 for voicing right-wing political views online.

Elon Musk funded her legal fight, calling it a commitment to free speech.

Lucasfilm says it is open to working with Carano again in the future.

Former The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano has settled her high-profile lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm, ending a legal battle that began after her 2021 firing from the hit Disney+ Star Wars spin-off. The case, which accused the entertainment giants of wrongful termination and discrimination, was supported financially by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Carano, who played fan-favourite rebel marshal Cara Dune, claimed she was dismissed for expressing right-wing views on social media. One post compared the political climate for US conservatives to the treatment of Jews during Nazi Germany, sparking widespread backlash and the trending hashtag #FireGinaCarano.

What were the terms of the Gina Carano settlement?

The exact details of the settlement have not been disclosed, but court filings show both parties agreed to dismiss the case “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be refiled. The lawsuit, originally set for trial in Los Angeles next February, is now formally closed pending the judge’s approval.

Lucasfilm issued a statement describing Carano as “well respected by her directors, co-stars and staff,” adding that they “look forward to identifying opportunities to work together” in the future.

In her own statement, Carano called the resolution “the best outcome for all parties involved” and said she was “excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter.”

Why was Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian ?

Carano’s firing in February 2021 followed a series of social media posts that drew controversy. In addition to her Holocaust comparison, she had mocked mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic and echoed unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 US presidential election.

The lawsuit alleged that male co-stars, including Pedro Pascal, made politically charged posts without facing disciplinary action, and accused Disney and Lucasfilm of applying a double standard based on political alignment.

Carano also claimed she was pressured to meet with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and dozens of LGBTQ+ employees, a meeting she declined, before being dropped from the series and related projects such as Rangers of the New Republic.





How did Elon Musk get involved?

In 2023, Musk pledged to cover legal fees for X users who claimed they were discriminated against for their activity on the platform. Carano confirmed that the billionaire followed through on that promise in her case, calling him “a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me.”

X issued a statement at the time saying it was “proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano’s lawsuit, empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights.”

What’s next for Gina Carano?

While it’s unclear whether Carano will return to the Star Wars universe, Lucasfilm’s conciliatory tone has sparked speculation about future collaborations. The actress, a former MMA fighter, says her “desires remain in the arts” and that she hopes to continue acting.

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian franchise is moving forward with a feature film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, starring Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver, scheduled for release next summer.

Carano’s settlement marks the end of a contentious chapter in both her career and the ongoing debate over how Hollywood navigates political expression in the age of social media.