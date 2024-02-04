Website Logo
Gill hundred helps India stretch lead to 370

The right-hander capitalised on the reprieves to register his first test hundred in 13 innings

India’s Shubman Gill in action REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

By: Pramod Thomas

SHUBMAN GILL overcame early jitters to smash 104 and help India stretch their overall lead to 370 on day three of the second test against England on Sunday (4).

Gill was on four when he got an lbw decision against him reversed and an umpire’s call on another appeal going his way.

The right-hander capitalised on the reprieves to register his first test hundred in 13 innings and help India consolidate their position in Visakhapatnam.

Srikar Bharat (six) and Ravichandran Ashwin (one) were in the middle at the tea break with India on 227 for six as they pushed for a series-levelling victory.

James Anderson, England’s lone seamer in the match, jolted India with a two-wicket burst after the home side resumed on 28 for no loss.

Anderson struck in the second over of the day with a delivery that curled around Rohit Sharma’s (13) back to uproot his off-stump.

The seamer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) in his next over when the opener played a loose drive and Root took the catch in the slip.

Gill was adjudged lbw to Tom Hartley but the batter reviewed the decision, which was overturned after replays revealed a faint edge.

He was still on four when Anderson rapped him on the pad but England’s lbw appeal was turned down.

The tourists challenged that decision but the umpire’s call stood.

Gill and Shreyas Iyer (29) threatened to bat England out of the match before two stunning catches dragged the tourists back into the contest.

Ben Stokes sprinted backwards towards long off and hurled himself full length to grab a catch to dismiss Iyer.

Ben Foakes then pouched a sharp, low catch behind the stumps after Rajat Patidar (nine) had inside-edged Ahmed.

Gill took a single off spinner Shoaib Bashir to bring up his third test hundred.

England finally got their reviews right to get rid of Gill and Axar Patel (45).

Gill attempted a reverse sweep against Bashir and was adjudged not-out. England reviewed the decision and replays confirmed the ball had hit the batter’s glove en route to Foakes.

(Reuters)

