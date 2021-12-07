Ghazal great Ghulam Ali in his own words

Ghulam Ali

By: ANJALI MEHTA

LEGENDARY Pakistani musical maestro Ghulam Ali is widely regarded as one of the greatest ghazal singers in history.

A remarkable career has seen him perform all over the world, release timeless albums and deliver iconic ghazals that have delighted millions across different generations. Born in 1940, he turns a year older this week and celebrates his 81st birthday on December 5.

To mark the occasion, Eastern Eye went back through his treasure trove of interviews and present memorable quotes that help sum up his amazing musical life.