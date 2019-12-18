After giving fantastic performances this year in films like Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut is all set to start 2020 with a bang. The actress’ first release of 2020 will be Panga and we will get to watch the trailer of the film soon.

Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and the filmmaker took to Instagram to inform everyone about the trailer launch date of the film. Along with an inspiring note written in Hindi, Tiwari posted, “When ‘hope’ started chasing us 🙂 Panga trailer on 23 DEC 2019 @team_kangana_ranaut @jassie.gill @therichachadha @neena_gupta @yagyabhasin @foxstarhindi #Panga #Pangastories.”



Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the movie also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta. Kangana plays the role of a Kabaddi player in the film. Panga is clearly one of the most awaited films of 2020. It will be hitting the screens on 24th January 2020. Well, we are surely waiting for the trailer of the film.

It was earlier this year when the makers had announced the release date of the movie. Along with a beautiful still of the film featuring Kangana and Jassie, Tiwari had posted on Instagram, “When notes of a story start coming together and translates into a human expression. Panga releases on 24.01.2020 #KanganaRanaut @jassie.gill @therichachadha @neena_gupta Produced by @foxstarhindi Screenplay|Dialogues @mehrotranikhil Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari @wrkprint @mehersand45 @kachak26 @roo_cha @shahanadg @stanmanplan @guptadipankar @mittal_gene @vivechanasharma @patil1567 @deveshbhatt #pratamesh @justasuburbanboy #panga #Pangastories.”



Apart from Panga, Kangana has movies like Thalaivi and Dhaakad in her kitty. While the former is slated to release on 26th June 2020, the latter will hit the screens on Diwali next year. We will get to see Kangana in three films in 2020.