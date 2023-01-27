Get ready for feet-tapping South Asian dance show by Sampad

The annual dance show will be welcoming over eighty amateur dancers to the Birmingham Town Hall stage on the 26th of February.

Image Credit: Paul Stringer

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Sampad is a highly respected cultural organisation that has been at the forefront of promoting South Asian arts in mainstream culture in Birmingham and the United Kingdom since 1990.

Through various initiatives such as production, promotion, performances, advocacy, education, and outreach activities, Sampad supports and nurtures British Asian arts and communities by showcasing diverse art forms from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

The organisation which is supported by Arts Council England and Birmingham City Council will be entering its 25th year in 2023 – welcoming over eighty amateur dancers to the Birmingham Town Hall stage on the 26th of February, for the Annual Dance Show, Asian Spring produced by Sampad South Asian Arts and Heritage, who have been connecting people and communities to South Asian and British Asian arts and Heritage for over 30 years.

According to Sampad, audiences can expect to be regaled by fifteen individual performances, and a wide range of styles, from classical Kathak and Bharatanatyam to contemporary Bollywood and Bhangra.

The national Centre for Advanced Training Yuva Gati students are one of the groups taking part which is an elite training programme for young people aged 11-18, showing exceptional talent and potential in Bharatanatyam and Kathak.

Funded by the Department of Education Music and Dance Scheme, Yuva Gati is led by FABRIC, the new strategic organisation created from the merger of Birmingham’s DanceXchange and Nottingham’s Dance4, in partnership with Sampad South Asian Arts and Heritage organisation.

Speaking about Asian Spring, Paul Russ CEO of FABRIC said “Yuva Gati showcases the work of the future leaders in South Asian Dance from across the UK and we are delighted to be performing in Asian Spring this year. Our students love being part of the celebration packed with music, talent, and joy!”

Audiences will also get the opportunity to be wowed by Sonia Sabri’s Kathakaars, participants of internationally renowned Sonia Sabri’s weekly Kathak class, aimed at strengthening and nourishing students physically, mentally, and emotionally.

“Sonia Sabri Company’s Kathakaars are delighted to return to Asian Spring and perform live on stage after a long wait due to the pandemic. The students have been persistent with their training and their love for dance is infectious. We are super excited to perform Kathak to a warm supportive audience that Asian Spring always brings together!” Sonia said.

Another group that has been performing for nineteen years in Asian Spring is Bollywood Dreams, a leading Bollywood Dance organisation in the West Midlands. The group was founded over a decade ago by Artistic Director Reena Tailor. The group is reported to offer exceptional dance training to over 180 students, ranging in age from 4 and above.

“Bollywood Dreams Dance Academy loves Asian Spring because it brings together all our local dance friends!” Reena said.

Sampad informs that the groups that make up the rest of the dancers are Anjali Dance, Atreyee Dance Group, Bengali Association Midlands, Chitraleka Dance Academy, Devyani Dance Group, Gospel Oak Elite Dance Team, India Island Academy, Kaishiki, Nilakshi’s Bells & Beats and Raas Rang by Charu Gaur.

Sampad’s Executive Director Sabra Khan is quoted as saying, “Asian Spring has now been running for over twenty years, and it’s an amazing opportunity to celebrate the amazing diversity of South Asian dance that is created by communities in the West Midlands. It’s a great family-friendly event that will leave your heart singing and your feet tapping!”

The annual dance show will be compered by expert BBC Presenter Satnam Rana. Family tickets for Asian Spring can be bought for £24 for 2 adults and 2 children.