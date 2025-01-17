Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Get glowing with these trending and chic styles

Celebrity hair stylist Dimps Sanghani offers top tips

Get glowing with these trending and chic styles
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 17, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

THE world of hair is always buzzing at the beginning of a new year, with fresh trends set to change the beauty game.

From daring cuts to sleek, simple styles, the 2025 hair trends offer something for everyone, making it the perfect time to try something new. Fashion catwalks, influencers, and top salons have shown there is plenty to get excited about.

With that in mind, Eastern Eye asked celebrity hair and beauty expert, entrepreneur, and owner of the Tiara Organic salon in Chelsea, Dimps Sanghani, to highlight some top trends for this year.

Dimps Sanghani

Textured and lifted luxe bob: Classic bobs with a modern twist are back, combining chic with effortless style. This look is defined by its structured silhouette and soft layering, enhancing movement. It is perfect for anyone seeking a versatile yet polished look. Whether you choose a sleek, blunt bob or a more textured, tousled version, the bob is back – cool and better than ever. It makes a statement and can be styled in multiple ways.

Natural texture: Fall in love with natural, healthylooking hair. This year will celebrate natural texture, encouraging people to embrace and enhance what they have. Whether loose waves, tight curls, or something in between, it is time to rock your natural texture and own it. This look focuses on being authentic and avoiding unnecessary styling, which also promotes healthier hair. Textured waves offer a dreamy, effortless look.

Modern shag: The shag hairstyle is back and set to turn heads this year. The modern shag is a contemporary take on the 1970s classic, featuring layered, choppy cuts that create texture, movement, and volume. Often paired with curtain bangs or faceframing layers, this style is versatile and suitable for various hair lengths and textures. For maximum volume, try a bombshell blowout.

Sleek and straight: This timeless trend is making a big comeback in 2025. While textured hair and bold colours remain popular, sleek, straight hair is reclaiming its spotlight. This classic style, suitable for all occasions, offers versatility and elegance. Ultraglossy, mirror-like hair looks incredibly healthy and polished. It is also budget-friendly and easy to achieve at home with the right tools, products, and knowledge. A quality flat iron and high-shine serum are all you need to create this sophisticated look.

Wavy layers: Natural curls and texture were celebrated at the Spring/Summer 2025 shows, with designers like Stella McCartney and Gabriela Hearst embracing big, voluminous hair. This trend is all about enhancing volume and definition, making it the perfect time to embrace natural curls or waves.

Cool colours: If you feel like shaking things up, why not book a salon appointment and try a new hair colour? Low-maintenance options that do not require constant upkeep are in demand. Dominant shades include creamy blondes, metallic brunettes, fiery reds, cherry cola, toasty ash hues, burnt caramel, cappuccino brunette, and warm apricot. Apps are available to preview colours before committing.

Beautiful bangs: Bangs are making a big comeback this year. Adding layers can enhance volume, dimension, and structure. Style them to suit your mood, the occasion, or even the weather. Pairing bangs with a hairband and leaving a few wispy pieces loose creates a fresh, chic look. Vintage-inspired bangs are also trending.

Jewelled hair accessories: While 2024 was the year of the hair bow, 2025 will see a rise in flamboyant hair accessories. From pearls to gold to diamonds, glamorous clips, claws, and hair ties will dominate. Enhance braids with beads, threads, shells, or other decorative elements for a personalised and eyecatching style.

Vintage vibes: Create a fashion-forward look by taking inspiration from the past. Whether an old Hollywood bob or a bohemian-inspired style, retro looks offer endless possibilities. These playful throwbacks can be adapted for different occasions to make a bold style statement.

Dimple Sanghani is a London-based hair and beautyexpert. Visit Tiara Organic Hair & Beauty at www.tiaraorganic.com and Instagram: @dimps.sanghani

Related News

Suspect caught after brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan
Featured

Suspect caught after brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan

Parliament closes popular bar amid drink spiking probe
News

Parliament closes popular bar amid drink spiking probe

Eight men jailed for child sexual abuse in Keighley
News

Eight men jailed for child sexual abuse in Keighley

More For You

Unveiling Iceland’s soul: A journey through the National Museum of Iceland

The National Museum of Iceland serves as the guardian of the nation's cultural heritage

Unveiling Iceland’s soul: A journey through the National Museum of Iceland

Vibhuti Pathak

Nestled in the heart of Reykjavík, the National Museum of Iceland offers an immersive journey through the country’s rich cultural history. From ancient artefacts to contemporary exhibitions, the museum weaves a narrative that connects Iceland's vibrant past with its dynamic present and promising future. Whether you're a history buff, an art enthusiast, or a curious traveller, the National Museum provides an enlightening experience that highlights Iceland’s unique heritage.

This guide will walk you through the museum’s fascinating history, its pivotal role in preserving Icelandic culture, and what you can expect when you visit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Whale watching in Iceland: A front-row seat to nature’s majesty with Elding

Elding’s signature tour, the Reykjavík Classic Whale Watching, is a breathtaking journey through Faxaflói Bay

Whale watching in Iceland: A front-row seat to nature’s majesty with Elding

Vibhuti Pathak

Iceland, a land of dramatic contrasts and natural splendour, is often referred to as the "Land of Fire and Ice." It boasts stunning landscapes, from glaciers and volcanoes to geothermal springs and fjords, and is home to an extraordinary array of wildlife. A visit to Iceland is incomplete without exploring its marine wonders, and Elding, a family-run company based in Reykjavík, offers some of the most immersive and memorable tours. Specialising in whale watching, northern lights cruises, cultural excursions, and unique combo adventures, Elding provides visitors with unparalleled opportunities to connect with Iceland's natural beauty and vibrant heritage. Here’s an in-depth look at the adventures you can embark on with Elding, and how to reach this extraordinary destination.

Whale Watching Adventures

Reykjavík Classic Whale Watching

Elding’s signature tour, the Reykjavík Classic Whale Watching, is a breathtaking journey through Faxaflói Bay. Guided by experienced naturalists, this 2- to 3.5-hour tour offers an incredible opportunity to spot humpback whales, minke whales, dolphins, and porpoises in their natural habitat. Running year-round, this experience is ideal for wildlife enthusiasts keen to delve into Iceland’s rich marine biodiversity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Where history and nature collide: Exploring the wonders of Thingvellir National Park

Thingvellir National Park

Where history and nature collide: Exploring the wonders of Thingvellir National Park

Vibhuti Pathak

Thingvellir National Park, located in Iceland, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site celebrated for its rich cultural and natural history. Established in 1930, it is one of Iceland’s most iconic destinations. The park’s remarkable landscapes, historical significance, and geological wonders make it an essential stop for travelers.

Historical Significance

Thingvellir holds immense historical importance as the site where the Althing, the Icelandic parliament, was established in 930 AD. This assembly, which continued until 1798, marks the foundation of Icelandic governance and law. Visitors can explore the Logberg (Law Rock), where the Law Speaker proclaimed laws during assemblies. The park also preserves the memory of key events in Iceland’s history, including the adoption of Christianity in 1000 AD and the country’s journey toward independence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Healing from heartbreak

FROM HURT TO HOPE: Overcoming pain creates brighter tomorrows

Healing from heartbreak

Eastern Eye

WHETHER 2024 was filled with joy or sorrow, the arrival of a new year invites reflection and renewal. If the past year brought loss, heartbreak, or disappointments, it may have left its mark, but it also presents an opportunity for growth and transformation.

Heartbreak, a universally human experience, can feel like a wound that lingers. It might stem from a friend’s betrayal, a partner’s infidelity, or an unexpected breakup, leaving us feeling lost, alone, and questioning our self-worth. Yet, these moments of pain are often catalysts for deeper understanding and personal growth. Like nature’s cycles of renewal, our hearts can heal and flourish with time and care.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manisha-Koirala-Ovacome

Ovacome’s CEO, Victoria Clare, welcomed Koirala’s appointment, highlighting the impact her advocacy could have

Manisha Koirala joins UK cancer charity Ovacome as ambassador

BOLLYWOOD actor Manisha Koirala has been announced as the new ambassador for Ovacome, the UK-based ovarian cancer support charity.

Koirala, who overcame stage 4 ovarian cancer nearly a decade ago, will work with the organisation to support patients, promote early detection, and address health inequalities.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications