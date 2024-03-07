German man gets 217 Covid vaccine shots, study says no adverse effects

The unusual case came to light through media reports, prompting the researchers to invite the individual for various tests.

The case allowed the researchers an extremely rare chance to study what is known as ‘hyper vaccination’. (Representative image: iStock)

By: vibhuti pathak

A 62-year-old German man has reportedly received 217 doses of the Covid vaccine against medical advice, as detailed in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal. The shots were obtained and administered privately over 29 months. Despite concerns, the man has shown no adverse effects, according to researchers from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg.

The unusual case came to light through media reports, prompting the researchers to invite the individual for various tests. The man willingly provided blood and saliva samples, and the researchers also analyzed stored blood samples. The study aimed to examine the immune system’s response to repeated vaccinations.

“We learned about his case via newspaper articles,” Dr Kilian Schober, from the university’s microbiology department, said

While the public prosecutor of Magdeburg collected evidence for 130 of the doses, investigating potential fraud, no criminal charges were filed. The study suggested that hyper-stimulating the immune system with multiple doses might fatigue certain cells. However, the 62-year-old participant showed no evidence of this, and there were no signs of prior Covid infection.

The researchers cautioned against endorsing hyper-vaccination as a strategy for enhancing adaptive immunity. They emphasized that their findings were insufficient for broad conclusions or recommendations for the general public. The favored approach, according to the university’s website, remains a three-dose vaccination with periodic booster shots for vulnerable groups, with no indication of the need for more vaccines.

The NHS, meanwhile, maintains its seasonal Covid vaccination schedule, occasionally providing additional protection for those with severely weakened immune systems. The study concluded that current research supports the existing vaccination strategy, with no evidence suggesting the necessity of additional doses. Common side effects of Covid vaccines, such as a sore arm from the injection, may still occur.