Gérard Depardieu appears in Paris court for sexual assault trial

Depardieu being the most prominent actor to face such allegations since the rise of the #MeToo movement

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Mar 25, 2025
French actor Gérard Depardieu appeared in Paris criminal court on Monday, facing charges of sexual assault in connection with incidents that allegedly took place on a film set in 2021. The 76-year-old actor, one of the most recognisable figures in French cinema, is accused of assaulting two women during the filming of Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters). This high-profile trial marks a significant moment in the French entertainment industry, with Depardieu being the most prominent actor to face such allegations since the rise of the #MeToo movement.
Dressed in a black suit and trainers, with his grey hair swept back, Depardieu arrived at the courthouse under heavy police presence. Dozens of protesters had gathered outside, chanting: “Victims, we believe you; rapists, we see you.” After confirming his identity, Depardieu expressed his readiness to answer the court’s questions, with his testimony scheduled for Tuesday.
Depardieu is charged with sexually assaulting a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant director in separate incidents during the shooting of Les Volets Verts in Paris in 2021. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and a fine of €75,000 (£63,000).


The allegations stem from an incident on 10 September 2021, when Depardieu is accused of trapping the set dresser between his legs and grabbing her buttocks, pubis, and chest. According to the victim, the actor used obscene language, and bodyguards had to intervene to pull him away. The set dresser’s lawyer told the court that the incident had been witnessed by several people and described the moment as the woman being “trapped against her will.” The set dresser reportedly spoke to senior colleagues immediately, who suggested she report the matter to the police. Her lawyer further claimed that a production manager received a call from Depardieu around that time, in which the actor apologised and remarked that it was “no longer the era to do that.” Depardieu’s legal team has denied this account.
In addition, Depardieu is accused of assaulting a 34-year-old assistant director on two occasions, once on 31 August 2021 and again in September that year, both on set and in the street. The woman alleges that Depardieu grabbed her buttocks and chest during these encounters. Her lawyer stated in court that the victim had confided in friends about the incidents shortly after they occurred, claiming that the actor had been repeatedly touching her without consent.

Getty Images


Depardieu’s lawyer, Jérémie Assous, strongly denied the charges on behalf of his client, telling the panel of three judges, “Truth is on our side.” The defence team argued that the investigation had been biased and designed to bring down Depardieu. However, the judges dismissed these claims, ruling that the case was solid and should proceed. Both the state prosecutor and the lawyers representing the complainants emphasised the thoroughness of the investigation, asserting that the evidence against Depardieu warranted a full trial.
The trial was initially set to take place in October 2024 but was postponed due to concerns about Depardieu’s health. Lawyers representing the actor argued that he was not well enough to stand trial at the time, citing a quadruple heart bypass and diabetes, conditions exacerbated by the stress of the legal proceedings. Despite these concerns, medical experts later determined that Depardieu was fit to stand trial, although special provisions were made to accommodate his health needs. These include limiting court appearances to six-hour sessions with a 15-minute break every three hours, allowing the actor to sit or stand as needed, and providing private access to toilets. He is also permitted to monitor his blood sugar levels and consume snacks as required.
As Depardieu entered the courtroom, he appeared to be in good health, smiling and interacting with friends and supporters. He greeted the audience with winks and blown kisses, and the French actor Fanny Ardant, who acted in Les Volets Verts, made a brief appearance to confirm that she would testify on his behalf later in the trial. Ardant, a close friend of Depardieu, has publicly expressed her support for him, stating that she would stand by him during the proceedings.


The trial against Depardieu is the first case involving the actor to reach court, although he has faced multiple allegations of misconduct in recent years. More than 20 women have accused him of inappropriate behaviour, but many of these claims have not been pursued due to the statute of limitations. The first formal complaint was filed in 2018 by Charlotte Arnould, a French actor who accused Depardieu of raping and sexually assaulting her when she was 22 and he was nearly 70. Although a trial has been requested by the Paris prosecutor’s office, a date has yet to be set. Depardieu has denied the allegations, asserting in a 2023 open letter that any interactions with Arnould were consensual.
Arnould was present in court on Monday, watching the proceedings from the public gallery. Also in attendance was actor Anouk Grinberg, who appeared alongside Depardieu in Les Volets Verts. Prior to the trial, Grinberg told Agence France-Presse that Depardieu had made inappropriate remarks on set, adding that producers who hired him knew they were employing “an abuser.”
The trial is set to continue in the coming days, with both sides expected to present further evidence and testimony. The outcome will be closely watched, as it could have significant implications for Depardieu’s career and for the wider French film industry.

