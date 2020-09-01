Genelia Deshmukh: It was tough to be locked away from Riteish and the kids

A couple of days ago, actress Genelia Deshmukh took to social media to inform everyone that she was tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined for 21 days. Now, the actress has opened up about her fight with the virus.

While talking to Mid-day, Genelia said, “We were in close contact with someone who had tested positive, so we did the tests as a safety measure. I was sure I hadn’t contracted the virus as I didn’t show any symptoms. So, it was surprising when I was the only one in the family to test positive.”

The actress quarantined herself at another apartment away from her hubby, Riteish Deshmukh, and kids. But even after 14 days of quarantine, she was tested positive. She said, “Though I remained asymptomatic, I tested positive again after 14 days. So, I was recommended another week of quarantine.”

“My doctor had warned me that those quarantining feel bouts of loneliness. It was tough to be locked away from Riteish and the kids. Thankfully, Riteish, my mother and mother-in-law, Riaan, Rahyl, and my friends would take turns calling me. They made sure I didn’t feel lonely,” she added.

Well, it’s good to hear that Genelia has recovered from COVID-19. Earlier also many celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kanika Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parth Samthaan, and others were tested positive for COVID-19.