Gautam Rode confirms debut as a producer

Gautam Rode, who began his acting career on television, became a household name after playing lead roles in such popular Hindi shows as Baa Bahoo Aur Baby (2005-2007), Saraswatichandra (2013-2014) and Suryaputra Karn (2015-2016). After establishing himself as one of the most-sought-after actors on Indian television, Rode tried his luck in Bollywood as well and appeared in movies like Agyaat (2009) and Aksar 2 (2017).

The handsome television star can be currently seen in the popular SAB TV show, Bhakharwadi. The latest news about him is that he will soon venture into film production. Yes, you heard it right! Gautam Rode is turning producer. Though he did not share many details about his forthcoming offerings as a producer, he told a publication, “We are working on it. I hope it reaches its destination.”

When asked if his fans will see him starring in his own productions, the actor said, “If I am producing, then I won’t act in it, and vice versa. I want to concentrate on one thing at a time for now, I might do it later. Also, I don’t want to give an impression that I am creating content for myself and putting in my own money for it. My whole thing is to tell good stories. Now that I am involved in the process, I really like it.”

Gautam Rode is married to well-known actress Pankhuri Awasthy. It will be interesting to see if his wife lends her helping hand in his forthcoming offerings as a producer. If not Rode, fans would definitely love to see Pankhuri in some of his films.

More details are highly awaited.