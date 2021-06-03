Games and Gadgets to Help Keep Your Brain Active

Ever feel like your memory bank is running a little slower than it should be? These tips could help.

By: Admin

In a world where Facebook remembers important birthdays, our mobile calendar alerts us to our meetings, and Alexa reminds us to take an umbrella when it’s raining, it’s no wonder our brains are getting a little forgetful. Thankfully there are tips that you can try to improve your memory and logical thinking. Whether you’re a gamer or a grafter, there’s a trick to suit you.

Learn a New Game

Whilst so many of the things that we have to do to keep healthy are not terribly enjoyable, one organ that’s great fun to keep healthy is the brain. Learning how to play a new game has been shown to create new synapses in the brain. Synapses are the connections that help information to travel, making our memories better. If you’ve never played poker before then a fast-paced card game such as this can be a good place to start. At PokerNews they provide lots of information on how a beginner should get started, making it nice and easy to pick up. Once you’ve got the basics a daily practice will keep your mind learning. The nice thing about card games is that you can always improve, so you can keep making those new synapses. If you feel like you’re stagnating, then simply choose a new game. Chess is a good choice for those who aren’t into cards, as the rules are similarly simple, but the strategy can be fiendishly complex.

Make Time For Movement

You wouldn’t be the first person to assume that exercise is for our bodies rather than our brains, but the benefits of certain types of exercise on the brain are profound. For those struggling with forgetfulness in particular, walking can have enormous benefits . Many inventors, designers, and entrepreneurs choose to go for a quick stroll when they’re struggling to come up with ideas. Repetitive movement like this can help us tap into the creative centers in our brains, allowing ideas to flow more easily. Some research suggests that walking without shoes can, like learning a new game, create new synapses in our brains. Most people wear shoes all day every day, but in countries where shoe-wearing is less commonplace, dementia too occurs less. This is because our feet have sensitive nerve endings just like our hands. Walking over different terrains lights up those nerve endings, sending messages to our brains.

Explore Mindfulness