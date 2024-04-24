  • Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Modi has done an unbelievable job: JPMorgan CEO

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called Modi “tough” for breaking old bureaucratic systems and said, “We need a little bit more of that here (in the US)”

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive officer (CEO) of JPMorgan Chase & Co. speaks to the Economic Club of New York in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar

By: Shajil Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing an “unbelievable job” in India by pursuing reforms and reducing poverty through inclusive financial programmes, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has said.

He made these remarks on Tuesday while speaking at an event hosted by the Economic Club of New York. “Modi has done an unbelievable job in India… He’s taken 400 million people out of poverty,” Dimon said.

“They’ve got an unbelievable education system, unbelievable infrastructure, they’re lifting up that whole country, because this one man is just as tough. Nobody. I think you have to be tough to break that down, you know, and he’s breaking down some of the bureaucracy…,” he said.

He also praised reforms undertaken by Modi in the recent past. “They opened bank accounts for 700 million people. Their transferred payments are going through.”

He also called Modi “tough” for breaking old bureaucratic systems and said, “We need a little bit more of that here (in the US)”.

Dimon, 68, also had words of praise for the country’s indirect tax regime, which he said removed corruption emanating from the disparity in tax systems followed by different states.

“…I think you have to be tough to break that down, you know, and he’s breaking down some of the bureaucracy… But they all had completely different it’s almost like Europe, they’re completely different tax systems, which leads to enormous corruption. He’s breaking all that stuff down. And so yeah, they’re examples of people who have just turned these things around,” Dimon, who has run the largest US lender for more than 18 years, said. (PTI)

Related Stories

Uncategorized
Tesla profits tumble 55 per cent amid sales pressure
UK
Duke of Gloucester visits Regal House
UK
Asda’s finance chief dismisses sale rumours
UK
Regent group to acquire TClarke for £90.56m
INDIA
Reliance sees double-digit revenue surge
UK
FCA chief prioritises big tech in financial sector
UK
TDR Capital nears acquisition of Zuber Issa’s Asda stake
Business
Iran-Israel conflict: European shares pare losses
Business
Meta releases upgraded AI assistant Llama 3
HEADLINE STORY
India seeks carbon tax exemption in trade talks: report
HEADLINE STORY
Infosys Q4 net soars 30 per cent, revenue up 1.3 per cent
UK
Wiltshire council approves new Asda for Salisbury

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW