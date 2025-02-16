Skip to content
Hundreds attend funeral of Rizwana Bokhari in London

Mourners included faith leaders from across the UK, international guests from America and Asia, and political figures.

Rizwana Bokhari

Rizwana Bokhari passed away on 10 February 2025, at the age of 73.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 16, 2025
Eastern Eye
OVER 700 people attended the funeral of Rizwana Bokhari at Balham Mosque, the oldest mosque in South London, on Friday, 14 February.

Mourners included faith leaders from across the UK, international guests from America and Asia, and political figures.

Among those present were Dawn Butler MP, Helen Maguire MP, Bobby Dean MP, and Luke Taylor MP, representing Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

Representatives from the London Lord Lieutenant’s office and various lieutenancies also attended.

Charity leaders at the funeral included Shabir Randeree, chair of King’s Trust International; Tom Ilube, chair of King’s Trust; and Jonathan Freeman, CEO of Charity for Civil Servants. BBC presenter Asad Ahmed was also among those present.

Messages of condolence were sent by Lord Khan of Burnley, Minister for Faith, Communities and Resettlement; Sir Loyd Grossman, chair of the Royal Parks; and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Harris Bokhari, Rizwana’s son, said his mother had been the strength behind their family and their work in public service. The family has established the Rizwana Bokhari Endowment, a registered charity fund supporting the education of orphans.

Rizwana Bokhari was born in Karachi, Pakistan, in 1951 and moved to the UK after marrying Nawazish Bokhari. She faced discrimination in employment and later focused on supporting her family.

She was an oil painter and craftsperson, with commissions from members of the royal family and the establishment. Her patchwork blankets inspired the name of the Patchwork Foundation.

She passed away on 10 February 2025, at the age of 73.

Another round of Indian deportees from US to arrive in Amritsar

Indian immigrants who allegedly illegally migrated to US arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, in Ahmedabad. (ANI Photo)

Another round of Indian deportees from US to arrive in Amritsar

A US military transport aircraft, the C-17 Globemaster III, is set to land at Amritsar International Airport on Saturday (15) night, carrying around 119 Indian nationals.

This movement follows the earlier deportation of 104 individuals, marking another phase in the US government's intensified crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

Trump plans to meet Starmer 'very soon'

Keir Starmer, Donald Trump. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump plans to meet Starmer 'very soon'

US president Donald Trump said he had agreed to meet prime minister Keir Starmer and that the British leader wanted to travel to the US in the coming weeks.

Starmer's office had said earlier on Friday (14) that he discussed visiting the US on a call with Trump the day before, part of London's efforts to press its case with a US president whose overhaul of trade and foreign policy has shaken much of the world.

Man found guilty of rape and murder of Irish backpacker in India

McLaughlin, 28, from County Donegal, was found dead in a field in Goa in March 2017. (Photo credit: Twitter)

Man found guilty of rape and murder of Irish backpacker in India

A COURT in India has found Vikat Bhagat guilty of the rape and murder of Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin.

McLaughlin, 28, from County Donegal, was found dead in a field in Goa in March 2017.

Alderman Alastair King

King, who serves as the global ambassador for the City of London, will be in Mumbai to discuss trade and investment under his mayoral theme, 'Growth Unleashed.'

Lord Mayor of London to visit India for trade talks

THE LORD MAYOR of London, Alderman Alastair King, is set to visit India for a week starting Saturday, aiming to promote free trade and capital flows between the two countries.

King, who serves as the global ambassador for the City of London, will be in Mumbai to discuss trade and investment under his mayoral theme, “Growth Unleashed.”

trump-modi-washington-getty

The meeting came hours after Trump criticised India’s business environment and announced plans for reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose duties on US imports. (Photo: Getty Images)

Modi and Trump agree to resolve trade disputes, discuss tariff concerns

INDIA and the US have agreed to begin negotiations aimed at resolving trade and tariff disputes, following talks between Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump in Washington.

India has committed to increasing purchases of US oil, gas, and defence equipment, while both sides pledged to address trade barriers.

