  • Wednesday, June 14, 2023
‘Fukrey 3’ to land on December 1

By: Mohnish Singh

The third part of the popular comedy franchise Fukrey will be released in theatres on December 1.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment shared the release date of Fukrey 3 on Twitter on Tuesday night.

“The Jugaadu boys are back on 1st Dec, 2023 at cinemas near you with more laughter, jugaad and fukrapanti. #Fukrey3,” read the tweet.

Threequel was previously set for release on September 7.

The buddy comedy film franchise started with 2013’s Fukrey and was followed by a 2017 sequel, titled Fukrey Returns.

It chronicles the story of four friends, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh), and Zafar (Ali Fazal), who come together to make easy money.

The movie series also features Richa Chadha as local gangster Bholi Punjaban and Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit ji.

Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who also helmed the first two parts.

