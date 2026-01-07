Fujitsu denies ‘parasite’ claim over Post Office contracts

TECH firm Fujitsu has defended its continued work with the UK government following the Post Office Horizon scandal, rejecting claims that it is unfairly profiting from one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in the country's history.

Speaking to MPs on the Business and Trade Committee, Fujitsu’s European chief executive Paul Patterson said the company was “not a parasite”, despite receiving around £500 million in contract extensions linked to government work.

“We are not a parasite. The government has a choice over whether it wants to extend those contracts or not,” Patterson told MPs. He added that Fujitsu would not seek any new public sector contracts while the official inquiry into the scandal is ongoing.

The faulty Horizon computer system, developed by Fujitsu, wrongly showed losses at Post Office branches. As a result, more than 900 sub-postmasters were prosecuted, while many others used their own money to cover supposed shortfalls to avoid court action.

The government has committed £1.8 billion of taxpayers’ money to compensate victims. Although Fujitsu has said it will contribute to the compensation scheme, Patterson repeatedly declined to say how much the company would pay.

“Our commitment is 100 per cent,” he was quoted as saying. “We will make a contribution once we have seen the final report.”

That report is due from the public inquiry led by Sir Wyn Williams. Patterson said Fujitsu had been advised by its auditors not to set aside money in its accounts until the final cost was known.

Former sub-postmaster and campaigner Jo Hamilton, who attended the hearing, said Fujitsu should act now. “Taxpayers have lost a lot of money over this,” said Hamilton. “They should give a chunk of their earnings back to help pay everybody.”

Committee chair Liam Byrne criticised Fujitsu’s position, saying its refusal to name a figure for compensation would lead many to believe the company was “behaving like a parasite on the British state”.

Patterson said Fujitsu would walk away from existing contracts if asked to do so and pointed to the firm’s 40-year presence in the UK, employing around 5,000 people.

Fujitsu said it extended its Horizon contract with the Post Office last year at the government’s request and will not bid for further public work until the inquiry ends.