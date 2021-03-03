From Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba to Madhuri Dixit’s Finding Anamika, Netflix announces its line-up for 2021

By Murtuza Iqbal







Netflix is undoubtedly one of the biggest OTT platforms. In the past few years, we have seen many interesting movies and web series on Netflix, and today, the OTT platform has announced its line-up for 2021.

In a tweet, they revealed about the films that will be premiered on their platform. They tweeted, “PICTURES ABHI BAAKI HAI MERE DOST! Love, laughs, chills, thrills, spills, kills and broken dils. Presenting our menu for films in 2021. #AbMenuMeinSabNew.”

PICTURES ABHI BAAKI HAI MERE DOST!



Love, laughs, chills, thrills, spills, kills and broken dils. Presenting our menu for films in 2021.#AbMenuMeinSabNew







Here’s a list of movies that will be streamed on Netflix:

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Navarasa







Ajeeb Daastaans

Haseen Dillruba

Penthouse

Sardar Ka Grandson

Pagglait

Milestone

The Disciple

Jaadugar

Jagame Thandiram

Dhamaka

In another tweet, they revealed about the web series that are going to stream on Netflix this year. Netflix India tweeted, “Drama series chahiye? Comedy series chahiye? Thriller? Suspense? Horror? Family? Menu pe sab kuch hai! A look at the series we’re bringing to your table in 2021! #AbMenuMeinSabNew.”

Drama series chahiye?

Comedy series chahiye?

Thriller? Suspense? Horror? Family?

Menu pe sab kuch hai! A look at the series we're bringing to your table in 2021!#AbMenuMeinSabNew

Here’s a list of web series that will be streamed on Netflix:

Jamtara season 2

SHE season 2

Little Things season 4

Masaba Masaba season 2

Mismtached season 2

Delhi Crime season 2

Ray

Feels like ishq

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Aranyak

Decouple

Finding Anamika

Mai

Kota Factory season 2

Bombay Begums





