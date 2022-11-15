Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

From KGF 2 trivia to top-rated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan films, get all info on IMDb’s new social media handles in India

Since launching last month, tens of thousands of followers have engaged with the platform, sharing what they love most about their favorite Indian celebrities and titles.

Photo credit: Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Entertainment fans can now explore exclusive Indian content, including trending titles and stars, powered by the #1 movie website in the world

IMDb (www.imdb.com), IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source of information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, has recently launched its official social media handles for Indian content. IMDb is committed to being indispensable to entertainment fans in India and worldwide, and currently offers an engaging and fun experience for more than 15 million fans across its global social media channels. Entertainment fans can now follow two new social media channels, namely @IMDb_in, on Instagram and Twitter for all of the latest content featuring Indian films, web series, and talent.

The channels will celebrate the diversity of titles coming out of India, and showcase a balanced representation of cinema and shows from across top languages, like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi & Bengali. The new @IMDb_in Instagram channel will host exclusive interviews with IMDb fan-favorite celebrities. Recent posts have featured content highlighting: Top user-rated films and web series (such as the top-rated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan films); IMDb Trivia (K.G.F.: Chapter 2 Trivia); collaborations with popular stars (Karan Johar) and studios (Netflix and Hombale Films).

“Entertainment fans across India can now rely on our new social media handles to learn who and what is trending, discover new content, and decide what and where to watch,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India. “Our new channels allow us to celebrate and spotlight diverse content from across India, helping fans discover authentic content from around the world.”

Since launching last month, tens of thousands of followers have engaged with the channels, sharing what they love most about their favorite Indian celebrities and titles.

To get all of the latest updates and learn more about what’s trending, follow www.instagram.com/imdb_in and www.twitter.com/imdb_in

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Makers of Adipurush likely to go the Henry Cavill-Justice League way to digitally remove Saif…
Entertainment
‘Uunchai is the story of friendship, adventure and reaching one’s own heights in the course…
NEWS
Prakash Raj opens up on losing work because of his political views: ‘Doing so comes…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan begins shooting for Fighter
NEWS
Shoaib Malik wishes Sania Mirza on birthday amid divorce rumours
NEWS
Freida Pinto shares her experience with postpartum depression: ‘I wouldn’t even let myself go out…
Entertainment
Decided to take break, want to be with family: Aamir Khan
NEWS
‘I will expose the reality of what Pakistan did to me,’ says Adnan…
Entertainment
Joyland director says team ‘gutted’ by the ban on the film, urges Pak…
Entertainment
‘Having a Canadian passport doesn’t mean I’m any less of an Indian,’ says…
NEWS
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik to host talk show together amid divorce rumours
FILM
RRR sequel in the works? Read to know what SS Rajamouli revealed
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW