  Thursday, October 21, 2021
Freida Pinto reveals she secretly married Cory Tran during the Covid-19 lockdowns

Freida Pinto (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Freida Pinto, who is currently expecting her first child, revealed on the Kelly Clarkson Show that she and her partner Cory Tran eloped during the Covid-19 lockdown and married in a secret wedding in Los Angeles.

Clarkson asked Pinto about her wedding plans to which the actress replied, “We are already married.” She added that they had the perfect ceremony at the Honda Center in Anaheim and joked that they came back home and took an afternoon nap.

Talking to Clarkson, Frieda said, “It is a very romantic story if you must know. Of course, when we got engaged, we thought we would have this most magical wedding. I should clear the air. I was not planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple. But then Covid happened and it is still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it. So, we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and just get married.”

The couple were first seen together in 2017 but made their relationship public at the 2018 U.S. Open.

Pinto, who turned 37 on Monday, shared stunning shots from her maternity shoot on social media on her birthday. She captioned them, “Wow! What a year I have had and the growth and learning has been immense! I can’t wait to walk into this new phase with peace, grace, gratitude and an open mind. My heart beats with love and anticipation for this new life. Thank you to my community for the love, support and birthday wishes.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

