  Tuesday, November 23, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 465,911
Total Cases 34,518,901
Today's Fatalities 249
Today's Cases 8,488
Entertainment

Freida Pinto and husband Cory Tran announce the arrival of baby boy

Freida Pinto (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Congratulations are in order for Freida Pinto and her husband, photographer Cory Tran. The Slumdog Millionaire (2008), actor and her husband announced the arrival of a baby boy on Sunday.

Pinto shared the first picture of the newborn, they have named Rumi-Ray, on her Instagram account on the occasion of Tran’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life,” Pinto wrote alongside a photograph of Tran sleeping with the baby on his chest. She also shared a picture of herself snuggling the baby.

“To see you become not just a Dad, but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep-deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy,” she added.

The actor did not share the birth date of baby Rumi-Ray.

Pinto and Tran got engaged in November 2019 after dating for two years. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram, with Pinto writing: “It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am, makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense.”

Pinto, best known for appearing in British and American films like Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), announced her pregnancy in June this year.

In October, the actor revealed that she has got married to Tran last year.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

