Website Logo
  • Monday, October 03, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Fraud and aggressive sales practices charge dropped against Fischer Future Heat

According to an undertaking, the company owned by Keith and Maria Bastian cannot refer to its salespeople as engineers

Keith Bastian, CEO at Fischer Future Heat UK Ltd (Image credit: LinkedIn)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A criminal case against Fischer Future Heat has been dropped after the Leicester-based company reached a compromise with the consumer law enforcement agency Trading Standards.

The family-owned business had faced criminal proceedings after it was accused of making false claims to customers about the suitability of its products, Leicester Mercury reported.

Owned by the couple Keith and Maria Bastian, the company was allegedly involved in fraud and aggressive sales practices but the owners denied the accusations.

The conditions imposed by Trading Standards bar the company from referring to its salespeople as engineers and describing their heaters as “storage heaters” when turned off without describing the extent to which they stay hot.

The undertakings agreed upon by the Bastions on behalf of the business and another company Premier Radiators Ltd stipulate that they should not charge call-out fees to customers who have been provided with faulty products.

They should also ensure a product fits into the space provided as agreed with a customer when they ordered it.

The companies also should not claim that customers will save money by using their products unless it is explained that it depends on how it is used and the customer’s electricity tariff.

According to the undertaking, the companies are also barred from claiming that discounts are only available on the day the salesperson makes an offer.

The companies also agreed that they will not claim they do not use sub-contractors when the fact is contrary.

They should also not claim that Trading Standards or any other consumer enforcement group has “worked with” or endorsed the companies.

The firms agreed to conduct spot-checks at the management level to ensure their salespeople correctly inform customers of their cancellation rights.

They will also make sure if a warranty is “parts only” then any labour charges should be clearly stated in advertising, marketing or sales material.

A Fischer spokesperson told Leicester Mercury that not-guilty verdicts were formally entered on September 29 against Fischer Future Heat (UK) Ltd, Premier Radiators Ltd and their respective officers and directors after “Leicester Trading Standards formally offered no evidence in respect of all allegations”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Manisha Tailor: First female Assistant Head of Coaching in English football named QPR community captain
News
80 years on from the ‘Indian Titanic’ – it’s time to tell the story, says…
News
‘Showing too much skin reflects inferiority complex’: Psychologist reveals what your profile picture says about…
News
Indian American gets Lifetime Achievement award in US
News
Liz Truss’s conservative government takes U-turns on plan to scrap 45p tax rate
News
Britain has ‘too many’ low-skilled migrants, says Braverman
News
British newspaper vows to ‘redouble efforts’ against racism after giving wrong image of…
News
Ben Stokes in verbal duel with Harsha Bhogle after Indian commentator slams England’s…
News
Coach Manisha Tailor calls for greater diversity in football
News
Cockroach alert! Dixy Chicken restaurant in Edgbaston fined £3,000 for hygiene issues
News
Half of Brits think new UK PM Truss should quit: poll
News
London Assembly ‘to grill’ Sadiq Khan over Cressida Dick resignation
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW