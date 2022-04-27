Website Logo
  • Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Four killed by female suicide bomber near China institute in Pakistan

Police inspect a site around damaged vehicles following a suicide bombing near the Confucious Institute affiliated with the Karachi University, in Karachi on April 26, 2022. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

By: Sarwar Alam

A female suicide bomber from a Pakistan separatist group killed four people, including three Chinese nationals, in an attack on a vehicle carrying staff from the Confucious Institute affiliated with the Karachi University.

The “Baloch Liberation Army accepts responsibility of today’s self-sacrificing attack on Chinese in Karachi”, the group’s spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement published in English on Telegram.

The mission was the first to be carried out be a female militant, he added.

Karachi police confirmed four people had died in the attack, including three Chinese nationals.

Chinese targets have regularly been attacked by separatists in Balochostan province, where Beijing is involved in huge infrastructure projects as part of its Belt and Road Intitiuative.

Separatists have long harboured resentment against lucrative mining and energy projects in the region, saying locals do not see the benefits.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

