‘Fortnite’ to debut ‘Star Wars’ series as Disney strengthens Epic Games partnership

The Walt Disney Company is taking its collaboration with Epic Games to new heights, announcing the debut of a Star Wars animated series inside Fortnite, a first-of-its-kind move for both companies. This development is part of a broader strategy that deepens Disney’s relationship with Epic Games, as the two companies continue working on a new, interactive universe built around Disney’s iconic intellectual properties.

The series, titled Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, will be available for early viewing on 2 May 2025 on a specially created “Star Wars Watch Party” island within Fortnite. The official Disney+ release will follow on 4 May. Players inside the game will not only be able to watch the show’s first two episodes but also engage in combat gameplay, merging entertainment with interactive experience.

The launch will coincide with Fortnite: Galactic Battle, a new Star Wars-themed season beginning the same day. It is set to be the most extensive Star Wars collaboration between Disney and Epic Games to date.

Sean Shoptaw, Executive Vice President of Disney Games & Digital Entertainment, said: “For the first time, Disney+ is premiering a show inside a game, launching alongside our largest Star Wars collaboration with Fortnite to date – giving fans and players an exciting first look at the kinds of experiences they can expect as we shape a new future together.”

Created by Dave Filoni, Tales of the Underworld is an anthology series that dives into the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars universe, offering fresh perspectives through a series of animated short stories.

Official Trailer | Tales of the Underworld - Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

On May 4, return to a galaxy outside the law.

Players will also have the option to link their Epic Games accounts with their myDisney accounts. This integration is expected to pave the way for more unified digital experiences. As a bonus, those who link accounts will receive a special in-game Stormtrooper skin, adding a collectible element to the promotion.

Adam Sussman, President of Epic Games, emphasised the innovation behind the project: “Disney and Epic are pioneering the future of social entertainment together, and this expansive Star Wars collaboration offers a glimpse into the type of interactive experiences we envision. We are reimagining what’s possible with immersive storytelling in Fortnite with one of the world’s most beloved franchises.”

This enhanced partnership comes just over a year after Disney announced a $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games. The investment aims to support the creation of a new persistent digital world where users can interact with characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more. While the full details of this universe have not been disclosed, both companies have indicated it will be built within the framework of Epic’s Unreal Engine and Fortnite’s ecosystem.

Historically, Disney and Epic Games have collaborated on several high-profile events, including limited-time content and in-game character skins for both the Star Wars and Marvel franchises. Notably, in 2019, Fortnite players got a first look at a clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, has described the partnership with Epic Games as essential to the company’s future, likening it to the bold vision of Walt Disney himself. “We envision essentially a universe that we’re going to build where all our stories can come to life,” he said. “They can come to life in different forms, [like] games. They can come to life in ways that you can just interact with and play with the franchise in a way that’s meaningful to you.”

The launch of Tales of the Underworld inside Fortnite signals a growing trend where traditional media and gaming platforms converge. As Disney and Epic Games continue to develop their digital universe, fans can expect increasingly immersive, interactive ways to engage with their favourite stories and characters.