  • Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Former Zivame CEO Amisha Jain to head Levi Strauss’ South Asia and Africa operations

She is known as a turnaround specialist

Amisha Jain

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Clothing firm Levi Strauss & Co has appointed Amisha Jain as its new senior vice president and managing director for South Asia-Middle East and Africa (SAMEA).

She succeeds Sanjeev Mohanty who is currently the company’s senior vice president and managing director of the US and Canada.

Known as a turnaround specialist, Jain was the chief executive officer at intimate-wear brand Zivame, which has been acquired by Reliance Group.

She will now be responsible for leading Levi Strauss’ operations in SAMEA, the San Francisco-headquartered company, known worldwide for its Levi’s brand of denim jeans, said.

In 2021, she was named the ‘Woman Entrepreneur of the Year’ at an event organised by the Bangalore chapter of the trade organisation FICCI.

Jain has more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries, including physical and digital retail, consumer goods and technology. She also has a track record of leading sustainable growth and transformation initiatives in both multinational and domestic companies in India.

With a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas, she started her career as an engineer at Motorola and went on to work for leading companies like McKinsey & Company, Nike and Arvind Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic, proven leader to the company,” said Seth Ellison, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Levi Strauss.

“Amisha’s years leading digital and physical retail businesses, her track record of delivering results while connecting with consumers and her passion for innovation are a combination that will set our SAMEA cluster up for accelerated growth,” Ellison said.

Jain said she was excited about her role at the company she “always admired”.

“I am excited to join LS&Co. and Levi’s, a brand – one that I have always admired as a consumer and a business leader. The team has had an incredible journey thus far, and I am delighted to be part of this passionate and high-performing group. Together we will strive to take the brand to even greater heights in the region,” she said.

