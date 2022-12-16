Website Logo
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson visits Jaipur

He and other delegates reached Amber fort and visited places like Diwan-e-Aam hall, Sheesh Mahal and other parts of the fort.

Boris Johnson (Photo credit: Twitter/ @kakusanganer)

By: Melvin Samuel

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the famous Amber fort and Jaigarh fort in Jaipur on Thursday, an official said.

He and other delegates reached Amber fort and visited places like Diwan-e-Aam hall, Sheesh Mahal and other parts of the fort.

Johnson also went to Jaigarh fort, which is connected to Amber through a tunnel, an official of the state archaeology department said.

In Jaigarh, he saw the famous cannon named ‘Jaivana’.

Johnson and other VVIPs are in Jaipur to attend a private function of a business group.

(PTI)

